Juan Dixon and Robyn Dixon’s relationship is a hot topic on social media right now. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon had an interesting recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” As we reported, Robyn and Juan Dixon remarried recently. In fact, footage from their big day was shown during the season finale. Not too long after the wedding was confirmed, a woman came forward with some controversial accusations. She told Blogger Georgio Says that she allegedly messed around with Juan. And communication between them didn’t end until January 2022. Robyn addressed the accusations on “Reasonably Shady.” She said that Juan didn’t sleep with the woman. Robyn also said that there’s a good reason to explain his name being on the hotel invoice.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO