#RHOP: Juan Dixon's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out
The woman at the center of a Real Housewives of Potomac cheating scandal is speaking out and making allegations of her own. As previously reported Robyn Dixon has been in the hot seat for not disclosing that a woman contacted her claiming that she “dated” her husband Juan during Covid.
Robyn Dixon Admits 'Idiot' Husband Juan Dixon's DMs with Another Woman Stalled Their Wedding: 'We Worked Through It'
Dixon claimed that she knew about her husband's cheating allegation before entering season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac Robyn Dixon is setting the record straight about what really put her wedding on hold. On the latest episode of Dixon's Reasonably Shady podcast, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, admitted that she had known about her husband Juan's alleged infidelity during the pandemic, prior to filming season 7. "Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever he's bored. He needs...
'Delusional' Robyn Dixon TRASHED After Defending Husband Juan's Cheating Scandal & Shady Hotel Receipt
Love really is blind. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon was ripped to shreds after doubling down on defending her husband, Juan Dixon, following his cheating scandal that she chose to omit from discussing during filming.Robyn addressed the incident on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, explaining why his name was on a hotel receipt and the reason why she never brought it up on camera — but fans aren't on her side, calling the reality star "delusional" for believing her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned. When grilled by Andy Cohen about why she never spoke about the infidelity accusations,...
Juan Dixon’s Alleged Side Chick Responds to Robyn Dixon’s Version of Events
Juan Dixon and Robyn Dixon’s relationship is a hot topic on social media right now. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon had an interesting recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” As we reported, Robyn and Juan Dixon remarried recently. In fact, footage from their big day was shown during the season finale. Not too long after the wedding was confirmed, a woman came forward with some controversial accusations. She told Blogger Georgio Says that she allegedly messed around with Juan. And communication between them didn’t end until January 2022. Robyn addressed the accusations on “Reasonably Shady.” She said that Juan didn’t sleep with the woman. Robyn also said that there’s a good reason to explain his name being on the hotel invoice.
'It's For TV': Robyn Dixon's Husband Juan's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out, Claims His Relationship With 'RHOP' Star 'Isn't Real'
Robyn Dixon has some explaining to do after her husband Juan's alleged mistress came forward, claiming his relationship with the Bravolebrity "isn't real" and is just for TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Real Housewives of Potomac star poked the bear when she came clean about Juan's alleged infidelity, explaining why her husband's name was on a hotel receipt — an elaborate story that the other woman claimed isn't true, allegedly just like Robyn's marriage. In her phone interview, the unidentified female scoffed at Robyn's claims that Juan met the woman at a hotel and paid for her room because she had "lost...
Carla's Reality Update: The State of RHOP + Robyn Dixon
