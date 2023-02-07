Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
dallasexaminer.com
He should have been safe
The first day of Black History Month brought a soul crushing ritual that has been repeated over and over in our nation’s history: a funeral for a Black son, father and brother killed by police. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the White House officials and members of Congress who attended the service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. His family and friends were also joined by the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean and other victims of police violence.
Opinion | MPD needs to address rumors surrounding Tyre Nichols' case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Otis Sanford reporting:. In the immediate aftermath of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, social media chatter claimed the incident represented far more than just a group of out of control officers. Posts claimed that it was personal — perhaps even a vendetta against Nichols.
Amid cries feds investigate MPD, FOX13 examines what that would look like
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a call for federal oversight of the Memphis Police Department after a request was made by the family of Tyre Nichols in a letter to the United Nations. But what would federal oversight mean on our streets?. Amid deafening calls for justice and national...
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
One month before Tyre Nichols arrest, activists made city council presentation over fears of violent traffic stops in Memphis
A month before Tyre Nichols' arrest and death, activists and organizers gave a presentation at the Memphis City Council public safety committee hearing to highlight their concern about violent pretextual traffic stops in the city they say led to the death or injury of five people since 2013, video from the committee hearing shows.
globeslcc.com
Voices Amplified: 2 local performers express worry over bills targeting drag
On Feb. 2, Salt Lake Community College student Braden Timmerman hosted the second Voices Amplified takeover of RadioACTive, a show done collaboration between SLCC, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM. In the first segment, Timmerman sat down with two local drag performers, Hysteria (Trey McEuen) and Notta Genda (Zee Kilpack),...
Albany Herald
'A recipe for disaster.' Deadly encounter in Memphis comes at a critical time in American policing
Since the night Tyre Nichols was kicked, pepper-sprayed, punched and struck with a baton by Memphis police officers, six cops have been fired and five of them charged with murder. Seven others face internal disciplinary charges. Nichols died three days after the January 7 traffic stop and subsequent fatal encounter...
Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal
The revelation that a Memphis cop texted a "female acquaintance" with a graphic photo of Tyre Nichols has revived a debunked "rumor" that the beating was personal. The post Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal appeared first on NewsOne.
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct?
The effect of staff shortages and the experience levels of the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death should form part of the investigation of the Memphis Police Department. The post Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct? appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
Memphis drag queen sounds off after bill restricting drag performances passes Tennessee Senate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday morning, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would ban drag shows from public spaces. It would also ban drag shows in places that include people under the age of 18. This is one of several bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community making its way through the state’s legislature.
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
13 more Memphis police officers face discipline related to Tyre Nichols’ death
The administrative carnage within the Memphis Police Department continues as it pertains to the public relations fallout following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. More than a dozen Memphis cops reportedly face disciplinary action from either the department, an investigative state agency, or from the U.S. Department of...
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
Shelby County Court bus pass program stopping 'cascade of challenges'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After launching the pilot program on Feb. 1, the Shelby County Mayor's Office has given away 42 of its 200 free bus passes available for people who need to get to and from the court house. Each pass is worth $2, and supporters of the bus...
wcbi.com
DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
