Madison Daily Leader
Griffiths receives Chief Executive Leadership Award from CASE
Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University in Madison, has been awarded the Chief Executive Leadership Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District VI. The Chief Executive Leadership Award is presented annually to an outstanding president, chancellor, headmaster or system head of a...
Madison Daily Leader
Chester School Board to meet
The Chester School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. Reports will be head from the business manager, elementary and secondary principals and activities director. The superintendent’s report includes School Board Recognition Week Feb. 20-24; a school logo update; survey committee information; spring planning...
Madison Daily Leader
Madison School Board to meet
The Madison Central School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in board room 400 at the high school. The board will hear requests to hire Derek Mills and Morgan Anderson as playground supervisors, $12 per hour; Nina Maloney as Title I paraprofessional, $15 per hour; Grade Suttle and Katie Weeldreyer as co-head softball coaches, $3,615 each.
Madison Daily Leader
Oldham-Ramona School Board meets Monday
The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in Room 114 at the school. Reports from the Northeast Education Services Cooperative, athletic director and principal, business manager and superintendent will be heard. The board will also discuss the 2022-23 calendar updates and accept resignations from an Oldham-Ramona/Rutland co-head golf coach and a first-grade teacher.
Madison Daily Leader
Rutland School Board to meet Monday
The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rutland Media Center at the school. The board will hear reports from the business manager, superintendent and the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative. The board will also discuss a counselor resignation, reallocation of 2022 senior class funds, contract for a softball assistant coach, potential snow day makeups and teacher leave and vacation.
Madison Daily Leader
Simpson aims for local position after wrapping up student teaching
Reece Simpson came to teaching non-traditionally, but it’s what he wants to do for the rest of his life. Simpson is currently completing a semester of student teaching at Madison High School under Kristie Olson, the business education teacher. He said he enjoys business education because, no matter what fields students go into, they will need to know how to do taxes and become more employable.
Madison Daily Leader
Bryan Plack
Bryan Plack, 51, of Harrisburg, SD passed away on February 7, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Plack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
