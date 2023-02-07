ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dakotanewsnow.com

One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat

Mitchell’s Walmart was evacuated for around 45 minutes on Friday morning due to a bomb threat. At around 9:40 AM, dispatch received a call from a Mitchell Walmart employee reporting they received a call from someone claiming there was a bomb in the store. The store was immediately evacuated by law enforcement. Shortly after responders arrived, it was learned that other Walmart stores in South Dakota received similar calls this morning. The store was checked by law enforcement, and it was found to be a prank call. Officials are working to identify the source of the call, but it appears to have originated outside the Mitchell area. Mitchell Police, the Davison and Hanson County Sheriff’s Offices, and Mitchell Fire and EMS responded to the threat.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police searching for man involved in early morning pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit. Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One dead after truck goes into quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred earlier today (2/11/23). According to the report, around 10:25 a.m. this morning emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle that went off the road and into the quarry in the area of Madison and Lyon Blvd. The vehicle’s one occupant, a 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls, was extricated and pronounced dead on scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge

Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Rangel resigns from City of Brookings CFO position

City of Brookings Chief Financial Officer Erick Rangel has resigned after four years in the position. Rangel became the city’s frst CFO in January 2019, bringing nearly 15 years of private-sector experience. City Manager Paul Briseno says Rangel “brought private-sector ideologies to his position.” Briseno says he has provided...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls police report, one of three suspects used a machete to assault two victims during a robbery. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two victims were in a home in northwest Sioux Falls when three suspects approached the residence and knocked on the door. One of the suspects punched a victim to gain entry into the house, and then another suspect used the flat side of a machete to hit the victims and cut one of them on the wrist. One of the suspects had a gun but did not shoot it. The suspects searched the home, took cash, and then stole a truck that was parked outside.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Griffiths receives Chief Executive Leadership Award from CASE

Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University in Madison, has been awarded the Chief Executive Leadership Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District VI. The Chief Executive Leadership Award is presented annually to an outstanding president, chancellor, headmaster or system head of a...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Chicken Coop Fire a Complete Loss Near Highway 14

A chicken coop caught fire and resulted in a complete structure loss early afternoon on Friday at 485th Avenue near U.S. Highway 14. As crews arrived, flames were visible, and the resident had used a loader to move the coop from another barn, which received some damage. The cause of...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Chester School Board to meet

The Chester School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. Reports will be head from the business manager, elementary and secondary principals and activities director. The superintendent’s report includes School Board Recognition Week Feb. 20-24; a school logo update; survey committee information; spring planning...
CHESTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat. Police say that around 9 p.m. Saturday evening there was a sort of altercation outside the laundromat on 14th and Minnesota. Witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots. 28-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

6th Street bridge to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

