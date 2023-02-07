Unless you’ve been in hiding, you realize there’s a “big game” happening this weekend. And, a lot of us have different preferences when it comes to how we enjoy watching. Some of us will pop in at a party hosted in a friend’s home. However, others prefer the quiet approach of staying in to focus without distraction. But, a large number of fans love the communal activity that comes from enjoying the game at our favorite sports bar with other fans. So, I put together a quick list of sports bars in Charlotte. There are so many amazing spots in Charlotte and the surrounding areas for grabbing some snacks and beverages while watching on the big screen. I would not even pretend to cover them all. For that, I will let you know you can check out the full list provided by AXIOS Charlotte. But, I did choose a handful to highlight. And, of course, I threw in a couple closer to the ‘burbs that I enjoy as well. So, I hope you find a favorite in this quick list of sports bars in Charlotte, North Carolina for the big game!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO