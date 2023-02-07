Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
kiss951.com
Chick-Fil-A To Test A Chicken-less Entree At Select North Carolina Restaurants
Listen we all know, if you’re going to Chick-fil-a you’re going to eat chicken. That’s it that’s the menu. Sure you could probably leave the meat off a salad, or just get a side of fries or mac and cheese. But basically, if you’re eating at the popular fast food restaurant, you’re eating its namesake. But that may not be the case anymore. Chick-fil-a is testing a first-of-its-kind chicken-less entree on the menu at select locations. It’s a cauliflower sandwich. They announced today that beginning Feb. 13, the restaurant will begin testing the new sandwich in three specific markets. These include Denver, Colorado, Charleston, South Carolina, and the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina. How did we get so lucky to have two of the three markets in the Carolinas?
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Voted One of North Carolina’s Best Places to Live By Experts
North Carolina is a beautiful and adventurous state. Many people are relocating to North Carolina and wondering where to go. From the coastal side to the mountain views to the city life, there are so many options in North Carolina. A recent study also deems North Carolina holds one of the friendliest cities in the country. How about that?
country1037fm.com
Quick List: Sports Bars In Charlotte North Carolina For The Big Game
Unless you’ve been in hiding, you realize there’s a “big game” happening this weekend. And, a lot of us have different preferences when it comes to how we enjoy watching. Some of us will pop in at a party hosted in a friend’s home. However, others prefer the quiet approach of staying in to focus without distraction. But, a large number of fans love the communal activity that comes from enjoying the game at our favorite sports bar with other fans. So, I put together a quick list of sports bars in Charlotte. There are so many amazing spots in Charlotte and the surrounding areas for grabbing some snacks and beverages while watching on the big screen. I would not even pretend to cover them all. For that, I will let you know you can check out the full list provided by AXIOS Charlotte. But, I did choose a handful to highlight. And, of course, I threw in a couple closer to the ‘burbs that I enjoy as well. So, I hope you find a favorite in this quick list of sports bars in Charlotte, North Carolina for the big game!
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
country1037fm.com
The Experts Say These Are The 13 Best Things To Do In Charlotte North Carolina
Often times when you live somewhere it’s easy to get complacent and not take advantage of everything that location has to offer. And this list proves that for sure. I’ve lived in Charlotte for most of my life and still haven’t checked off everything on this list. And some of them I haven’t done since the school field trip days. This list, the 13 best things to do in Charlotte, was compiled by US News and World Report. It contains what their experts perceive as the best attractions in Charlotte. The heavy hitter tourist attractions of course made the list, though not all in the spots I would have guessed. Popular shopping areas Southpark Mall and Concord Mills mall were noticeably (at least to this shopping addict) missing.
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
WBTV
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.
MoneyGeek compiled a list of the 15 safest larges cities in the country, and two in the Tar Heel State made the cut.
qcnews.com
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
country1037fm.com
Carrie Underwood Got A New Puppy And She Talked About At Charlotte, NC Show
The new addition to Carrie Underwoods’ home is no longer a secret. Taste of County told us all about the new doggy. Carrie told the crowd in Charlotte Wednesday night, “I adopted a puppy. Don’t tell my children. It’s a surprise.”. One fan asked about the...
North Carolina Man Wants To 'Enjoy Life' After $1 Million Lottery Win
"I was going to walk out the door but something told me to just go ahead and get it."
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
country1037fm.com
Get To Know Dee Dixon Before The 2023 Pride Awards
Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Dee Dixon, the CEO of Pride Communications INC dba/Pride Magazine. This segment gets to know the woman who has been educating and enlightening our lives for the past 30 years! Every year the Pride Awards will highlight community stakeholders and companies giving back, but there’s ALWAYS talent, entertaining us on stage. Get your tickets, here.
Deceased man’s mother says she had to pay MV Realty $23,000 for contract he signed
For months homeowners have contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke saying they got locked into contracts with MV Realty, a real estate company that offers fast cash in exchange for exclusive rights to sell your home for 40 years. Now for the first time, Stoogenke hears from a woman who had nothing to do with the company until she tried to sell her late son’s home.
Fire reported at Duke Energy plant in Rutherford Co.
A fire was reported at a Duke Energy Plant Thursday morning in Rutherford County.
Comments / 0