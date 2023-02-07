ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
ALASKA STATE
marinelink.com

Salvors to Remove Partially Sunk Tug in Alaska

Tug vessel Tagish is partially submerged at the National Guard Dock in the vicinity of the Alaska Marine Lines yard in the Gastineau Channel, Juneau, Alaska, December 29, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Juneau crew members and contractors are responding the incident. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau) Removal operations for...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Another drug bust in Juneau seizes narcotics at approximately $26,500

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Jan. 30, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) task force, located a suspicious package being shipped to Juneau in the mail. Juneau Police Department released the press release on Thursday, Feb. 9. K9 Buddy alerted on the package, indicating there were possibly...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Douglas High School's cheer team is going to Nationals

The team takes a quick break from decorating for the school dance to get a group photo. Robidoux on far right, middle row, and Shattuck on far right, bottom row. (Photo credit Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Coach Carlene Nore said that it's been a long time in the...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Drug taskforce seizes meth mailed to Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of a Southeast Alaska drug abatement task force arrested two Juneau residents who received a package containing dozens of grams of methamphetamines. According to the Juneau Police Department, a package being shipped to Juneau was identified as suspicious by a police dog named Buddy on...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Freezing winds move through Sunday with more snow expected Tuesday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) notified the public of widespread freezing spray with extreme conditions possible in Kamishak Bay and along the Alaska Penisula coast. Strong winds are pushing through the Barren Islands and out of bays to pass along the Alaska Penisula through Monday morning.
JUNEAU, AK

