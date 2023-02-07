ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
Schroder officially announces run for governor

COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments

Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities

Linda MowBray, president of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, offered a House committee financial, medical and legal objections to a bill creating a state law —a supplement to state regulations — requiring an appeals process for residents of assisted living facilities facing involuntarily discharge. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023

(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
SPD officer injured while helping stalled motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday night while helping a stalled motorist on Interstate 49. Sgt. Marcus Hines was in a marked Shreveport police patrol unit with the overhead lights activated when his unit was hit by the driver of a 2015 Audi who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
