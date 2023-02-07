Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, shown in a file photo from Feb. 7, 2023, told a national audience Friday that she expects her private school scholarship program to inspire changes in public schools. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C.,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.
(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Schroder officially announces run for governor
COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments
Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund.
KPVI Newschannel 6
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Linda MowBray, president of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, offered a House committee financial, medical and legal objections to a bill creating a state law —a supplement to state regulations — requiring an appeals process for residents of assisted living facilities facing involuntarily discharge. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eight female doctors are trying to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. Will it work?
In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. The group of doctors — all of whom provide reproductive care —...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
East Texas Baptist University announces merger with B. H. Carroll Theological Institute
East Texas Baptist University officials announced this week that both their board and the board of B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving have each approved resolutions authorizing an exclusive agreement to merge the administrative and academic operations of B.H. Carroll into ETBU. A letter of intent, signed by B.H. Carroll...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD officer injured while helping stalled motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday night while helping a stalled motorist on Interstate 49. Sgt. Marcus Hines was in a marked Shreveport police patrol unit with the overhead lights activated when his unit was hit by the driver of a 2015 Audi who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
