Asheville, NC

country1037fm.com

Which South Carolina Restaurant Is Yelp’s Most Romantic In Nation

One of the most romantic holidays is Valentine’s Day, right? Well, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Yelp analyzed data across the nation to come up with the most romantic restaurants in each state. After compiling the numbers from their reviews that included “romantic,” “date night” and “Valentine,” they completed the list. Also, Yelp did not include spots that are currently part of a chain. However, the types of foods featured vary from seafood, steaks, French to fancy personal pizzas. So, I combed through the list and in some states close by I found that Canoe in Atlanta made Georgia’s list. Alleia in Chattanooga made the top for Tennessee. Then, if you’re in Virginia, the must visit is Luce in Norfolk. Read on to find which South Carolina restaurant is Yelp’s most romantic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Voted One of North Carolina’s Best Places to Live By Experts

North Carolina is a beautiful and adventurous state. Many people are relocating to North Carolina and wondering where to go. From the coastal side to the mountain views to the city life, there are so many options in North Carolina. A recent study also deems North Carolina holds one of the friendliest cities in the country. How about that?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts

South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
CHARLESTON, SC

