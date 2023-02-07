Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
Which South Carolina Restaurant Is Yelp’s Most Romantic In Nation
One of the most romantic holidays is Valentine’s Day, right? Well, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Yelp analyzed data across the nation to come up with the most romantic restaurants in each state. After compiling the numbers from their reviews that included “romantic,” “date night” and “Valentine,” they completed the list. Also, Yelp did not include spots that are currently part of a chain. However, the types of foods featured vary from seafood, steaks, French to fancy personal pizzas. So, I combed through the list and in some states close by I found that Canoe in Atlanta made Georgia’s list. Alleia in Chattanooga made the top for Tennessee. Then, if you’re in Virginia, the must visit is Luce in Norfolk. Read on to find which South Carolina restaurant is Yelp’s most romantic.
Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia?
In 2021, North Carolina and South Carolina banned vehicles with extreme Carolina squat modifications. Here’s what prompted the change. The post Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Voted One of North Carolina’s Best Places to Live By Experts
North Carolina is a beautiful and adventurous state. Many people are relocating to North Carolina and wondering where to go. From the coastal side to the mountain views to the city life, there are so many options in North Carolina. A recent study also deems North Carolina holds one of the friendliest cities in the country. How about that?
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the shore during daylight for Tyler Doyle, 22.
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WCNC
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
Up to 10 inches of snow to hit North Carolina mountains
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new restaurant location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
country1037fm.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Teenager Found in South Carolina on Saturday, Was Missing Since October
The Williamsburg Police Department announced that a 14 year old girl who has been missing since October 01, 2022 was found safe in South Carolina. The female runaway was found in South Carolina on Saturday after a lengthy investigation by local, state and federal authorities. Officials with the Williamsburg Police...
WYFF4.com
Bottles of Jack Daniel's litter part of interstate ramp in North Carolina after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey littered part of a North Carolina interstate ramp Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Video above shows the scene Tuesday morning) An image from an NCDOT camera shows a tractor-trailer and boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey scattered on...
Comments / 1