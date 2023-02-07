One of the most romantic holidays is Valentine’s Day, right? Well, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Yelp analyzed data across the nation to come up with the most romantic restaurants in each state. After compiling the numbers from their reviews that included “romantic,” “date night” and “Valentine,” they completed the list. Also, Yelp did not include spots that are currently part of a chain. However, the types of foods featured vary from seafood, steaks, French to fancy personal pizzas. So, I combed through the list and in some states close by I found that Canoe in Atlanta made Georgia’s list. Alleia in Chattanooga made the top for Tennessee. Then, if you’re in Virginia, the must visit is Luce in Norfolk. Read on to find which South Carolina restaurant is Yelp’s most romantic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO