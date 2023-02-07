ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

markerzone.com

BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT

The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged

It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
FanSided

Jessica Pegula finally breaks silence on mother Kim, Damar Hamlin’s health

Highly-ranked women’s tennis star Jessica Pegula spoke in an open letter about her mother, Kim, who owns the Bills, and Damar Hamlin’s health. Damar Hamlin’s public health scare in which he suffered cardiac arrest on national television during a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was seen and followed by all of America. Even non-NFL fans were checking in on his recovery frequently.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Show Kane, Toews List of Interested Trade Partners

Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Bills owner Kim Pegula dealing with serious health issues

Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Kim Pegula was hospitalized last summer with an unspecified health issue, and we now know a bit more about how difficult the recovery process has been for her. Jessica Pegula, a tennis star and the daughter of Kim and Terry Pegula, opened up about her mother’s condition in a piece... The post Bills owner Kim Pegula dealing with serious health issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Getting a Jump on the Deadline, and James Reimer

A Patrick Kane decision coming “relatively soon”. TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading on Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane. Gino Reda: “Alright, let’s talk trade. Just over three weeks to the trade deadline. We know the Hawks want to move Patrick Kane to get some assets before he goes UFA this summer but he’s got a full no-move. However, there is some significant news on that front Pierre.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
DETROIT, MI

