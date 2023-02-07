Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Template For Caufield Extension Becoming Clearer
Recent contract signings from other top pending RFAs could provide the Montreal Canadiens with a clearer template of what a potential Cole Caufield extension could look like. In the last month, two 2019 NHL Draft selections, Matt Boldy (12th) and Dylan Cozens (7th) signed long-term extensions with the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres respectively right out of their entry-level contracts (ELC); with others like Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield still at the negotiation table.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
Bills co-owner Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest in '22
For months, the hospitalization and medical issues of Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula were shrouded in mystery, the family saying only that she experienced "unexpected health issues" last June. On Tuesday, Jessica Pegula, the world's fourth-ranked women's tennis player and daughter of Kim and Terry Pegula, revealed that her mother suffered cardiac arrest and is still recovering. Jessica Pegula made the announcement in an essay she wrote for...
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Target A Former Enemy In What Would Be A Strong 2023 Free Agency Move
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have two inside linebackers from the 2022 53-man roster under contract for the 2023 season. Veteran, Myles Jack and first-year player, Mark Robinson should be back in the black and gold next season. Aside from that, the front office is going to need to target more than one player in the position.
Sabres Adams said he knew Dylan Cozens was a piece that they wanted to move forward with.
Ever since Cozens got here, he maintained that he wants to be a Sabre. Now that he has this contract, he couldn’t be happier, “I wanted to sign a long-term extension and to know that I’m going to be here for at least the next seven years.”
Yardbarker
Is the Buffalo Sabres rebuild over?
Former NHL analyst Cam Charron joined Daily Faceoff Live hosts Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk for another edition of the Number Crunch to talk about the Dylan Cozens extension in Buffalo and what it means for the team moving forward. Are they still in a rebuild mode or is it playoff time? Cam also talks about the Islanders’ addition of Bo Horvat, and how close the Eastern Conference playoff picture is.
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Yardbarker
Trade Deadline Profile: Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
Over the next few weeks leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, I’ll be doing an in-depth look at the players who are on the trade block and whether they would be a good fit for the Edmonton Oilers. Today, we have Jakob Chychrun. Who is Jakob Chychrun?
Yardbarker
Sabres’ long-term bet on Dylan Cozens is one worth making
What a birthday present for the Workhorse from Whitehorse. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres signed Dylan Cozens to an eight-year contract that’s set to kick in next summer. His $7.1M AAV will make him the third highest-paid forward on the team, sitting behind veteran Jeff Skinner ($9M) and Tage Thompson, who signed his own $7.142M AAV deal back in August.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker
AHL All-Star Weekend, how the Marlies fared, and why Laval’s event was an incredible experience for all
AHL All-Star Weekend ruled, plain and simple. Logan Shaw, Noel Hoefenmayer, and Joseph Woll were the three players from the Toronto Marlies selected to make the trip to Laval and participate in the two-day event. Marlies head coach Greg Moore was chosen to coach the North Division as Toronto had...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Edmundson Linked To Kings, Potential Trade Targets
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has generated buzz on the trade market, with the L.A. Kings recently showing interest and renewing trade talks with the Habs that date back to last year. On a recent episode of Insider Trading, NHL Insider Pierre Lebrun spoke of the Kings checking in on...
Report: Blues' Ryan O'Reilly could return Saturday vs. Coyotes
The St. Louis Blues stole today’s thunder by dealing Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers, but there’s even more Blues news to discuss on the injury front. Head coach Craig Berube said today that another trade chip, Ryan O’Reilly, is possible for Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes but has yet to be cleared.
Yardbarker
Cardinals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Royals
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. Misiewicz, 28, pitched for the Royals and Seattle Mariners in 2022 and was a combined 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 innings spread over 32 relief appearances.
