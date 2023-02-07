ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Phone Arena

The iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro join Apple's refurbished products for the first time in the US

Refurbished tech products have always been a great way to buy a new device like it was brand new, and save a few bucks during the process. Apple is one of those companies that offer many of its phones and tablets as refurbished on its online store, and the latest additions are none other than the iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro, both released in 2021.
Phone Arena

Google's Pixel 7 Super Bowl commercial is full of stars and neat software tricks

There are a whole bunch of things Google has gotten a lot better at over the past couple of years in the mobile hardware game, starting with... the actual hardware quality, but if we were to pick just one department where the search giant is playing on a level field with the likes of Apple and Samsung nowadays, that's definitely advertising.
Phone Arena

Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the US

Introduced nearly three years ago, the Galaxy A51 5G is getting its last major update, Android 13. Truth be told, the phone received the Android 13 update back in December, but customers in the United States were skipped from the initial rollout. Thankfully, it took Samsung just two months to...
Phone Arena

The Galaxy S23: Why Samsung could have pulled an Apple with its pricing strategy

Commercial performance in the United States can often break or make a smartphone. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that most of the big players in the tech world place a disproportionate emphasis on their commercial performance on American turf. This is a truth that many users in other key (but...
Phone Arena

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature

With the Android 14 Developer Preview available, XDA's Mishaal Rahman discovered a security feature for the next Android build called Advanced Memory Protection. This is supposed to prevent phones from memory safety bugs. Google defines these as "errors in handling memory in native programming languages," and says that they "are the most common issue in the Android codebases. They account for over 60% of high severity security vulnerabilities and for millions of user-visible crashes."
Phone Arena

Who needs earbuds when these Bose audio sunglasses are half price?

The sun is shining, and even though we're still some months away from summer, a pair of sunglasses is always handy! Now, how about a pair of audio sunglasses? Yeah, we know—it sounds like a gimmick, but it's actually a very nice idea, and if you still feel reluctant, this deal might change your mind.
Phone Arena

The JBL Tour Pro Plus is an awesome pair of earbuds that won't break the bank

The JBL Tour Pro Plus is a hidden gem in the world of earphones that deserves our attention. While we all love our Galaxy Buds and AirPods, the JBL Tour Pro Plus stands out with its exceptional features. And the best part? Best Buy currently has these buds for half their original price, at only $99.99 (down from $200).
Phone Arena

How durable is the Galaxy S23 Ultra? (VIDEO)

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in line to become the new King of Android when it is released one week from today (and you know that there will be stories about lucky consumers who received their phones a day or two early), almost everything is known about the device except for its durability. But the phone has been tortured by JerryRigEverything which explains the loud screaming noise heard across the globe the other day. Ever hear a transistor cry?
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is the fastest-looking Galaxy phone

We were muttering about how few and far between Limited Edition phone models are in the Hello Kitty article when karma struck. Now, it looks like BMW and Samsung have worked together to make a special M Edition Galaxy S23 Ultra phone in honor of BMW's famous M3 E30 model.
Phone Arena

Android 14 might bring the ability to toggle the Fast Pair Bluetooth feature

Android is full of useful little features that make our lives easier, and one that you probably don't pay much attention to is Fast Pair (found on most of the best Android phones). This feature is what makes it possible for your phone to recognize a nearby Bluetooth device and send you a prompt to connect to it, therefore saving you the trouble of having to tediously go through the settings menu.
Phone Arena

iPhone 15's USB-C port might get purposefully limited by Apple, says new report

For a while now, word on the street has been that the iPhone 15 series will be the one to finally replace the outdated Lightning port with a USB-C one. That might sound like amazing news to many fans out there, but it seems that once again Apple might have found a way to track and restrict the type of chargers/charging cables owners would be able to use.
Phone Arena

The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use

Over the last couple of years, I have felt that the smartphone industry has moved past my conception of what constitutes the perfect handset. For better or worse, many of the things which bug me in modern-day smartphones have become the norm, rather than the exception. For example, I have...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)

There are a lot of different ways to save big bucks on Google's best Pixel phones right now, starting with Best Buy's unrivaled new deals for upfront carrier activations, but of course, the number one avenue to discount world remains the largest mobile network operators in the US themselves. By...

