Williamson, WV

Mingo Messenger

Panthers win both games at annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout

WILLIAMSON – The hot streak continued for the Tug Valley High School boys' basketball team, which survived a 69-66 overtime victory over Shelby Valley, Ky., on Saturday night in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse. The Panthers finished 2-0 in the 21st-annual Shootout, also knocking off Belfry, Ky.,...
WSAZ

Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
woay.com

Spring Warmth Followed by Weekend Winter Storm

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Our StormWatch 4 Weather Team is blast of spring warmth today into Thursday with a few records, including Lewisburg, Bluefield and Beckley’s high temperature being challenged on Thursday. Below is a timeline of the weather forecast:. Today: Clouds remain stubborn with highs near 60 degrees.
Mingo Messenger

New barbershop inspired by YouTube video

Josh Reed credits the recent opening of his new barbershop — City Cuts Barbershop in downtown Williamson — mostly to an online video he came across eight years ago. That was when he was only 15 years old. He had just made a successful transition from Williamson PK-8...
WVNS

WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center

CHARLESTON, WV —  WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
OnlyInYourState

The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen

The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
mountaincitizen.com

Martin County Arrest Report

INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
WVNS

Party City in Beckley closing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The party has come to an end as one local store announced it is closing its doors for a final time. Party City in Beckley announced on Friday, February 10, 2023, that the Party City corporation informed them the store will be closing in March 2023. Party City will be holding […]
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

