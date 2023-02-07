Read full article on original website
Panthers win both games at annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout
WILLIAMSON – The hot streak continued for the Tug Valley High School boys' basketball team, which survived a 69-66 overtime victory over Shelby Valley, Ky., on Saturday night in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse. The Panthers finished 2-0 in the 21st-annual Shootout, also knocking off Belfry, Ky.,...
The Springhouse, and No. 1 ranking, belong to the Lady Miners
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Mingo Central/Wyoming East battle is turning into quite a rivalry in the Mountain State. The state's top two-ranked Class AA teams met yet again on Saturday night in the Battle for the Springhouse girls' championship game at the Greenbrier Resort's Colonial Hall ballroom. It...
Making a splash: Aqua Miners' Slone first-ever Mingo swimmer to reach state meet
HUNTINGTON – Ryder Slone has made a splash and is making history. The Mingo Central High School swimmer became the first ever MCHS student-athlete to qualify for the state tournament. Slone, a junior, qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle during last week's Class AA Region 4 meet at...
Girls Basketball: Beckley girls basketball coach Brian Nabors resigns ahead of senior night
Sources confirmed to Lootpress that Beckley girls basketball coach Brian Nabors resigned from his position this week. The team was pulled aside and notified Thursday morning at the school ahead of their game against Bluefield. No reason was given for his decision to step down. Nabors could not be reached...
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
I-64 in Cabell County, West Virginia, back open after tractor-trailer fire
UPDATE (6:48 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 are back open in the Barboursville area. UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are now open on I-64 in the Barboursville area. BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire on I-64 in […]
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Spring Warmth Followed by Weekend Winter Storm
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Our StormWatch 4 Weather Team is blast of spring warmth today into Thursday with a few records, including Lewisburg, Bluefield and Beckley’s high temperature being challenged on Thursday. Below is a timeline of the weather forecast:. Today: Clouds remain stubborn with highs near 60 degrees.
New barbershop inspired by YouTube video
Josh Reed credits the recent opening of his new barbershop — City Cuts Barbershop in downtown Williamson — mostly to an online video he came across eight years ago. That was when he was only 15 years old. He had just made a successful transition from Williamson PK-8...
Tree falls on vehicles, injures person in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Charleston Police say that the tree fell on two cars adjacent to Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The scene should be cleared of debris soon. Appalachian Power is working on restoring power to the area. “The primary focus […]
Crews on scene of working garage fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-story garage fire in Kanawha County. The Charleston Fire Department says it is in the 900 block of South Park Road. They say the garage is detached from the residence. There is no word on any injuries.
WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center
CHARLESTON, WV — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen
The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
Martin County Arrest Report
INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
Deputies search for suspect who allegedly hit school bus in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver that allegedly struck a school bus. It happened on Breeden Creek Road and ran from the scene on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. The MCSO says the driver’s...
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
Kanawha County Commission votes to put out bids for Capital Sports Center designs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission is continuing to work toward putting plans in motion for a Capital Sports Center in downtown Charleston. During a Special Commission meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, the commission voted to move forward putting out for bids on the architectural services designs for the center. The commission also […]
Party City in Beckley closing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The party has come to an end as one local store announced it is closing its doors for a final time. Party City in Beckley announced on Friday, February 10, 2023, that the Party City corporation informed them the store will be closing in March 2023. Party City will be holding […]
