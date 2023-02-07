ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Crazy’: The Facebook groups exposing cheaters

Australians are torn over a social media tactic growing in popularity that’s used to expose unfaithful partners, with some labeling the trend “crazy.” Several new Facebook groups with the question “do we have the same boyfriend/girlfriend” in their title have emerged within the last week, with the purpose of helping couples identify if their partner is cheating. Concerned members usually post photos of their partners to determine whether others know about them or to see if they are dating someone else. Other posts include screenshots of dating app profiles and social media, DMs from the person in question and queries such as “is...
Narcity

Canada's Winter Weather Isn't Over Yet & These Cities Still Have Their 'Snowiest Months' Ahead

If you thought the worst of Canada's winter weather was done, snowy conditions are still on the way and "the snowiest months are just ahead" for cities across the country. According to a new report from The Weather Network, the winter season in Canada isn't over even heading toward spring because "snowfall amounts peak at different times of the year across the country."
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy