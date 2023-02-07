Australians are torn over a social media tactic growing in popularity that’s used to expose unfaithful partners, with some labeling the trend “crazy.” Several new Facebook groups with the question “do we have the same boyfriend/girlfriend” in their title have emerged within the last week, with the purpose of helping couples identify if their partner is cheating. Concerned members usually post photos of their partners to determine whether others know about them or to see if they are dating someone else. Other posts include screenshots of dating app profiles and social media, DMs from the person in question and queries such as “is...

3 DAYS AGO