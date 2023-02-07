Read full article on original website
Thousands in stimulus money available to Nevada homeowners
If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially.
Black Mountain booming development growth with million dollar homes
13 Action News takes an inside look at the growth of homes popping up on Black Mountain in Henderson. Homes are blooming with developments such as Ascaya and MacDonald Highlands.
Fox5 KVVU
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Gas pipeline serving Southern Nevada shut down after spill
Emergency managers in Clark County don't anticipate any immediate impact on gas availability after a pipeline servicing Southern Nevada was shut down due to a spill.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
$750 million casino in southwest valley on track to be complete before 2024
The Durango Casino & Resort is expected to be finished before 2024, according to a Red Rock Resorts executive.
Summerlin skyline adds new office building to bring work closer to home
The Summerlin skyline has a new 10-story office building standing tall as the grand opening for 1700 Pavillion took place Thursday.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing vacation packages in Las Vegas, other legal gambling destinations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii lawmakers are eyeing changes that could make a trip to Las Vegas more expensive for Islanders. The bill proposed by state senator Stanley Chang argues that Hawaii residents spend hundreds of millions of dollars in gambling in other places like Las Vegas, and in return, there’s no benefit to Hawaii.
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Declares State of Emergency Due To Gas Pipeline Disruption in S. Nevada
This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
The most romantic restaurant in Nevada, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Second Farmer Boys Location in Henderson, Nevada Is Now Open
Opening Marks the Farm-Fresh Fast Casual Brand’s Ninth Location in Nevada
IRS proposes new tip reporting program for service industry employers
The Internal Revenue Service is proposing a voluntary tip reporting program aimed at employers in the service industry that it says would take advantage of technology and improve reporting compliance.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
mcindependentnews.com
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
Over the past few weeks, storm after storm has rolled through the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Great Basin, dropping much-needed rain and heavy snow from Reno to Elko. But despite all the welcome precipitation, the state still faces drought conditions after back-to-back dry years. As with much of California...
