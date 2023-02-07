ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
LAS VEGAS, NV
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Declares State of Emergency Due To Gas Pipeline Disruption in S. Nevada

This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
NEVADA STATE

