Naperville, IL

onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Windy City Smokeout unveils lineup for Chicago summer festival

CHICAGO - The Windy City Smokeout revealed its music lineup Thursday including headliner Zach Bryan. Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band will also headline the four-day festival devoted to country bands and barbecue. The music festival runs from July 13-16 outside the United Center. The full lineup...
CHICAGO, IL
ncclinked.com

Racist incident reported in residence hall

An on-campus student has been the target of a racist incident inside one of NCC’s residence halls, according to NCC interim, President Donna Carroll. In an email sent out on Thursday, Carroll said a Black student received a note slid underneath their door inside Rall Residence Hall on Monday Night. The note contained an expletive and racial slur.
fox32chicago.com

Manhattan canine unit assists Illinois State Police in major drug bust

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Illinois State Police found 502 pounds of cannabis and other illegal substances during a traffic stop this week with assistance from the village of Manhattan's K9 unit. The ISP pulled over a white van heading eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road in Will County around 2:45 p.m....
MANHATTAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Killer off the streets

40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet

Joliet Police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. It was at 3:10 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue after authorities recognized the driver, Derrion Blankenship, and knew he had an active arrest warrant. Blankenship exited the vehicle as officers...
JOLIET, IL

