Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
A McHenry High School basketball player had quite a surprise on senior night
Despite having a serious injury that ended her senior season in December, McHenry Community High School forward Lynette Alsot had the chance to take the floor one last time in high school on senior night.
LOOK! 4 Photos That Prove No State Does Pizza Like Illinois
There's no need to brag, it's a fact. Illinois pizza is the best pizza. These 4 joints had a little more to prove than just being from the best pizza state in the country. Illinois is the pizza capital of the United States. I don't know if that statement is...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
fox32chicago.com
Windy City Smokeout unveils lineup for Chicago summer festival
CHICAGO - The Windy City Smokeout revealed its music lineup Thursday including headliner Zach Bryan. Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band will also headline the four-day festival devoted to country bands and barbecue. The music festival runs from July 13-16 outside the United Center. The full lineup...
ncclinked.com
Racist incident reported in residence hall
An on-campus student has been the target of a racist incident inside one of NCC’s residence halls, according to NCC interim, President Donna Carroll. In an email sent out on Thursday, Carroll said a Black student received a note slid underneath their door inside Rall Residence Hall on Monday Night. The note contained an expletive and racial slur.
stljewishlight.org
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
(JNS) Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are...
Who Is the Smiley Face Killer? Chicago Deaths Spark Serial Killer Questions
The discovery of bodies in Chicago waterways renews interest in decades-old theory about a group of serial killers targeted young men across the Midwest.
fox32chicago.com
Manhattan canine unit assists Illinois State Police in major drug bust
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Illinois State Police found 502 pounds of cannabis and other illegal substances during a traffic stop this week with assistance from the village of Manhattan's K9 unit. The ISP pulled over a white van heading eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road in Will County around 2:45 p.m....
starvedrock.media
Killer off the streets
40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food Review
I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in Carol Stream that friends of mine have told me to try out. The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in Carol Stream.
I-Team: Dangerous New Drug Appears on Streets
A dangerous new menace is suddenly poisoning Chicago-area street narcotics and the people who use them.
wjol.com
Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
Joliet Police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. It was at 3:10 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue after authorities recognized the driver, Derrion Blankenship, and knew he had an active arrest warrant. Blankenship exited the vehicle as officers...
