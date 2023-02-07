ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

Man from Java arrested on felony charges

On February 10, 2023, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Ryder J. Berry, 22 of Java, NY for three counts of Assault with intent to cause injury to officer (felony charges), two counts of menacing with a weapon, obstructing governmental investigation and resisting arrest. On February 10, 2023, Troopers responded...
JAVA, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam man arrested on charges of failing to register residence, animal cruelty

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges, accused of failing to verify his address, and also of cruelty to animals. On January 9th 2023 Amsterdam Police were notified by the NYS sex offender registry that sex offender, James A. Dean, 46, failed to complete the annual verification process as required by law. An Amsterdam Police detective attempted to make contact with Dean at the Jay Street residence listed on the sex offender registry. The detective attempted several times, unsuccessfully, to make contact with Dean at the residence.
AMSTERDAM, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Albany man for forcibly touching multiple victims

On February 7, 2023, State Police of the Capital arrested Cassius M. Fields, 34, of Albany, NY, for two counts of Forcible Touching, a class “A” misdemeanor. On February 7, 2023, Troopers received multiple complaints from individuals that were in the area of Madison Avenue in Albany, NY, near the Capital the previous evening. The investigation determined Fields approached the two victims and touched them inappropriately without their permission.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman charged with felony DWI, BAC reported at more than twice legal limit

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman faces felony DWI charges following a Queensbury traffic stop. On Saturday, at around 1:03 a.m., officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Upper Sherman Avenue in the Town of Queensbury.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for violation of abuse prevention order in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 38-year-old man from New York was arrested following an incident in Shaftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a reported abuse prevention order violation on Vermont Route 7A at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that James Niles, of Buskirk, NY, contacted and threatened a protected...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/31-2/7

On January 31, 2023, at about 9:20 p.m. State Police of Saratoga stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Malta for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver was identified as Christopher P. Haskell, 39, of Ballston Spa, NY. Haskell was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He was transported to SP Saratoga for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Further investigation determined Haskell has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on February 2, 2023, and released to a sober third party.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy