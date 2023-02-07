Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Related
Vermonter arrested after alleged early morning domestic dispute
A Danby, Vermont man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred around 1:49 a.m. in Hoosick Falls on Saturday. Dawson Frazier, 24, faces a slew of charges.
nyspnews.com
Man from Java arrested on felony charges
On February 10, 2023, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Ryder J. Berry, 22 of Java, NY for three counts of Assault with intent to cause injury to officer (felony charges), two counts of menacing with a weapon, obstructing governmental investigation and resisting arrest. On February 10, 2023, Troopers responded...
Police investigate shooting in Troy
Police say the victim would not provide them any details about the incident.
Troy man arrested with over 6lbs of weed, police say
A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over six pounds of illegal cannabis. New York State Police said Leonel Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 3 during a traffic stop.
Albany man arrested, accused of forcible touching
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched two people. New York State Police said Cassius Fields, 34, was arrested on February 7.
WRGB
Amsterdam man arrested on charges of failing to register residence, animal cruelty
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges, accused of failing to verify his address, and also of cruelty to animals. On January 9th 2023 Amsterdam Police were notified by the NYS sex offender registry that sex offender, James A. Dean, 46, failed to complete the annual verification process as required by law. An Amsterdam Police detective attempted to make contact with Dean at the Jay Street residence listed on the sex offender registry. The detective attempted several times, unsuccessfully, to make contact with Dean at the residence.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Albany man for forcibly touching multiple victims
On February 7, 2023, State Police of the Capital arrested Cassius M. Fields, 34, of Albany, NY, for two counts of Forcible Touching, a class “A” misdemeanor. On February 7, 2023, Troopers received multiple complaints from individuals that were in the area of Madison Avenue in Albany, NY, near the Capital the previous evening. The investigation determined Fields approached the two victims and touched them inappropriately without their permission.
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
WRGB
Woman charged with felony DWI, BAC reported at more than twice legal limit
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman faces felony DWI charges following a Queensbury traffic stop. On Saturday, at around 1:03 a.m., officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Upper Sherman Avenue in the Town of Queensbury.
Oneida Dispatch
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
Cobleskill man found asleep at wheel of stolen car, police say
A Cobleskill man has been charged after he was allegedly found asleep in a stolen car in New Scotland. The Albany County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Sumner, 43, was arrested on February 11.
ID Released For 39-Year-Old Killed In Daytime Shooting In Albany
Police have identified a man who was shot and killed during an altercation in the region Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. Anthony Dias, age 39, of Watervliet, died following the shooting, which occurred in Albany’s West Hill neighborhood, according to Albany Police. Officers were called at around 3:15 p.m. with...
Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns
According to police, the suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns.
Four arrested after Providence narcotics investigation
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Andrew Kenyon, Hannah Shattuck, Angela Burke and Jason Hartman on February 7. The four were arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use.
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for violation of abuse prevention order in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 38-year-old man from New York was arrested following an incident in Shaftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a reported abuse prevention order violation on Vermont Route 7A at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that James Niles, of Buskirk, NY, contacted and threatened a protected...
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
WRGB
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/31-2/7
On January 31, 2023, at about 9:20 p.m. State Police of Saratoga stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Malta for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver was identified as Christopher P. Haskell, 39, of Ballston Spa, NY. Haskell was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He was transported to SP Saratoga for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Further investigation determined Haskell has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on February 2, 2023, and released to a sober third party.
Drunk Driver Admits Causing Wrong-Way Crash In Niskayuna That Killed 'Glue To Our Families'
More than a year after a 68-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in the region by a drunk driver, the man responsible has admitted fault. Mark Brodie, age 63, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Denise Guthinger.
Comments / 0