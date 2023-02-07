On January 31, 2023, at about 9:20 p.m. State Police of Saratoga stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Malta for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver was identified as Christopher P. Haskell, 39, of Ballston Spa, NY. Haskell was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He was transported to SP Saratoga for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Further investigation determined Haskell has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on February 2, 2023, and released to a sober third party.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO