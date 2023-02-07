Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Blood Pressure Medications Not Safe or Effective in Lowering Top Number of BP Reading After Endovascular Stroke Treatment
Blood pressure medications may not be safe or effective to use for lowering systolic blood pressure following endovascular treatment for acute ischemic stroke. New findings from the phase 2 randomized, open label, BEST-II trial (NCT04116112) of 120 patients with acute ischemic stroke suggested that use of blood pressure medications (BPM) to lower systolic blood pressure immediately following endovascular treatment (EVT) for acute ischemic stroke may not be safe or effective.
Comments / 0