8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
hbsdealer.com
Top Three Rundown, New Orleans edition
This week's Top Three Rundown, with highlights from the leading headlines from the digital pages of HBSDealer.com, runs the gamut from an independent hardware store in Milan, Ill., to the biggest LBM players and their plans as revealed during the recent International Builders’ Show. The video above was filmed...
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
Big Freedia Bounces Into Hospitality With New Hotel Opening In NOLA’s French Quarter
The Queen of Bounce said her inspiration for Hotel Freedia and the lodging's multi-use venues came during the pandemic.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
New Orleans Native Spills the Tea on the City's Biggest Tourist Traps
Love 'em or hate 'em, they are what they are.
WWL-TV
10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
NOLA.com
Historic home of former Feelings Cafe has a new owner, with a vision for what’s next
Some buildings are so evocative they seem to be filled with stories even when their rooms are empty. That’s the case with the 18th century-era home and longtime restaurant still known to most as Feelings Café, at 2600 Chartres St. in Faubourg Marigny. It has been eight years...
NOLA.com
18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie
Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
QSR magazine
Clean Juice Announces Opening of First New Orleans Shop
Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its first store in New Orleans located on Magazine St., which is known for its eclectic shops, cafes, and restaurants. Franchise Partner Ernest Price, Jr., will kick off the store’s anticipated Grand Opening Week on Tuesday, February 7th, with daily offers, special promotions, and a new featured layered smoothie named the “Mardi Gras One” ahead of the celebration. The New Orleans Clean Juice store is at 2801 Magazine St. (corner of Magazine St. and Washington Ave).
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to roll through NOLA area, here’s where to get your fix
If you want to get your fix before that 27-foot-long weiner on wheels heads out of the area, here's where to go!
fox8live.com
Cantrell recap flyer cost taxpayers about $15k more than originally reported
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 is learning more about the cost of a “2022 Recap” flyer, featuring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s name and image, which legal experts said is in violation of state law. Originally, the city confirmed to Fox 8 that it cost taxpayers around $50,000...
NOLA.com
Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard
A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
cenlanow.com
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – When you’re a Louisiana artist like Mandy Mae Poche in Ponchatoula, you want people to like your paintings as much as you like painting them. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s Mandy Mae’s mission. Then one day,...
