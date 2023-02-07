ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

hbsdealer.com

Top Three Rundown, New Orleans edition

This week's Top Three Rundown, with highlights from the leading headlines from the digital pages of HBSDealer.com, runs the gamut from an independent hardware store in Milan, Ill., to the biggest LBM players and their plans as revealed during the recent International Builders’ Show. The video above was filmed...
bizneworleans.com

Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
tastecooking.com

Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?

New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
WWL-TV

10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
NOLA.com

18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie

Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
QSR magazine

Clean Juice Announces Opening of First New Orleans Shop

Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its first store in New Orleans located on Magazine St., which is known for its eclectic shops, cafes, and restaurants. Franchise Partner Ernest Price, Jr., will kick off the store’s anticipated Grand Opening Week on Tuesday, February 7th, with daily offers, special promotions, and a new featured layered smoothie named the “Mardi Gras One” ahead of the celebration. The New Orleans Clean Juice store is at 2801 Magazine St. (corner of Magazine St. and Washington Ave).
NOLA.com

Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard

A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
cenlanow.com

Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – When you’re a Louisiana artist like Mandy Mae Poche in Ponchatoula, you want people to like your paintings as much as you like painting them. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s Mandy Mae’s mission. Then one day,...
