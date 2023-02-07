Im wondering if the plan for Kafka is not to replace Kingsbury in Az. but to replace Andy Reid when he retires. He certainly did not leave KC on bad terms and if he stays here one or two more years he will have a chance to do things he would not get to do in KC.. Maybe the plan was to have him gain some different experience elsewhere and then return to KC. He wasn't going to call plays in KC as long as Reid is there. Having Daboll and Reid as mentors is pretty good.

1 DAY AGO