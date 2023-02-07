Sean Payton has officially been named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and he’s already made it clear that this franchise is going to undergo changes over this offseason and the season. One of the biggest changes is going to be in regard to team culture, so you might not be able to keep certain guys on, especially if they’ll be demanding a large payday as they enter into free agency.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO