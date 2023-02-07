ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

californiaexaminer.net

TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Athlete of the Week: Phoenix Contos, Waite High School

TOLEDO, Ohio — The high school wrestling regular season is coming to a close, which means area athletes are gearing up for a run toward the state championship. One young star who has his eyes set on Columbus is Waite High School sophomore Phoenix Contos. "Going undefeated this year...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
toledoparent.com

Getting to Know Local Dad Rev. John Jones of HOPE Toledo

Reverend John Jones has a passion for children. As a father of four, he knows firsthand the blessings and the challenges of being a parent. He also knows what it takes to help children succeed. As CEO and President of HOPE Toledo and HOPE Promise, he is determined to provide those opportunities for all children in the greater Toledo community.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he gave edibles to their classmates. An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after shooting in Carey

CAREY, Ohio — One man is dead following a shooting in Carey late Saturday. Carey Police responded to a call concerning a shooting at Lindenwood Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The arriving officer discovered a man's body laying in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police...
CAREY, OH
13abc.com

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
TOLEDO, OH

