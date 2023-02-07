Read full article on original website
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Pac-12 Expansion: Which Schools Should Conference Add to Replace USC and UCLA?
Examining Pac-12 expansion, why San Diego State and SMU are the frontrunners to join the league and what other candidates make sense in conference realignment.
mwcconnection.com
Mountain West Reacts Results: San Diego State, March Madness, and more.
We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results. DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Over half of the voters believe San Diego State to the best team in the conference. There was no close #2 team. Four Tourney Teams. Over half are...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised
The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
nrn.com
The Crack Shack aims to bring fine-dining chicken to the masses
The Crack Shack is a seven-unit fast-casual chain based in San Diego that started as an offshoot of Juniper & Ivy, a dinner-only fine-dining restaurant founded in 2014. One of the founders of that restaurant, Mike Rosen, was getting offers to rent the shed that was located on Juniper & Ivy’s property, and he decided instead to do something with it himself.
surfer.com
Weekend Forecast (Southern California)
Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
KPBS
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
The days of San Diego thrill seekers looking for facetime with great whites in Mexico are now over
Mexico's government has banned cage diving off the coast of Guadalupe Island. Previously, local touring companies have taken thrill seekers out to sea and let them get up close to sharks while inside the metal enclosure, but that's no longer the case.
Family of Felicia Johnson notified after human remains found in Houston forest
The family of a missing San Diego woman has been notified after human remains were discovered in a forest outside Houston, a family friend told ABC 10News.
thebudgetsavvybride.com
Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego
Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
Why Auto Insurance Premiums Are Going Way Up For San Diego Drivers In 2023
San Diego’s increases will be among the highest in the country.
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s list of most unique pizzas nationwide
When you think of pizza, you might think of the traditional toppings: pepperoni, cheese or maybe margarita. But some restaurants take the classic pies to the next level, including one pizzeria right here in San Diego.
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills
SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
