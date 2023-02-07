ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West Reacts Results: San Diego State, March Madness, and more.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results. DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Over half of the voters believe San Diego State to the best team in the conference. There was no close #2 team. Four Tourney Teams. Over half are...
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised

The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nrn.com

The Crack Shack aims to bring fine-dining chicken to the masses

The Crack Shack is a seven-unit fast-casual chain based in San Diego that started as an offshoot of Juniper & Ivy, a dinner-only fine-dining restaurant founded in 2014. One of the founders of that restaurant, Mike Rosen, was getting offers to rent the shed that was located on Juniper & Ivy’s property, and he decided instead to do something with it himself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
surfer.com

Weekend Forecast (Southern California)

Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thebudgetsavvybride.com

Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego

Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA

