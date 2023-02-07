ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man uses mallet to bloody victim

By Teddy Byrne
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDorh_0kflwAk300

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

‘It was his home’: Family, friends remember last known Hurricane Ian victim

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The friends and family of James ‘Denny’ Hurst gathered on Friday evening to celebrate his life and distribute his final remains. Hurst was the last person reported missing from Hurricane Ian. He was found by Lee County Sheriff’s Office divers in January. A month later, his daughter flew across the country from California to honor her father’s last wishes.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man wanted for golf course burglary spree in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are searching for a man connected to multiple golf course burglaries. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, most of the burglaries took place in the southern part of Lee County. The suspected thief was pictured at a Best Buy in surveillance photo.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge

A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy rescues abandoned fawn

ESTERO, Fla. – Deputy Fischer of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned fawn in a community in Estero. The animal was lying by the pool after sneaking in through an opening in the lanai, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The fawn was...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers face charges after Naples police find them in stolen car

Two teenagers were arrested late Wednesday night after police say they were found in a stolen car and the driver dove off of the Naples City Dock while trying to escape. According to the Naples Police Department, information came in around 11:30 p.m. indicating a stolen 2019 Honda Accord was traveling west on 5th Avenue South into the city jurisdiction. Shortly before midnight, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, located at 1220 3rd St. S. Additional units responded to the area prior to checking the vehicle. Three teenagers, two boys and a girl, who were earlier seen walking on the Naples Pier, began to walk back toward the car.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Police search for man in Downtown Fort Myers burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a theft that occurred Downtown Fort Myers on February 6. At approximately 5:40 p.m., a man entered Cutting Edge Shop through the back door. He took approximately $1,000 from the cash register and $200 from the tip jar, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy