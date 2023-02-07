Cape Coral man uses mallet to bloody victim

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Huge" Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes Spotted in South Florida Police Officer's Front YardSara IrshadLee County, FL
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive ChefOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
FMPD still looking for answers in 2009 homicide of woman with MS￼
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A cold case homicide happened in Crestwood Lake Circle in Fort Myers 13 years ago today. Police are still looking for the killer. The victim, Danielle Blackburn, 21, was found dead in a bathtub, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). Blackburn had Multiple Sclerosis....
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. The sister of the man who was beaten is hoping people can help...
Authorities searching for man using stolen bank card at Fort Myers Sam’s Club
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) needs help identifying a man in connection with a car burglary. According to FMPD, a car was broken into at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers on January 28. The victim’s bank card was stolen. That same day, security...
Search for Therbert Sweet leads officers to his getaway driver
In the U.S. Marshal’s efforts to locate Therbert Sweet for a bench warrant after skipping out on his trial, officers arrested David Quezada on Thursday night as an accessory. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Myers man on loose after leaving courthouse during kidnapping trial. Quezada, like Sweet, was charged in 2021...
‘It was his home’: Family, friends remember last known Hurricane Ian victim
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The friends and family of James ‘Denny’ Hurst gathered on Friday evening to celebrate his life and distribute his final remains. Hurst was the last person reported missing from Hurricane Ian. He was found by Lee County Sheriff’s Office divers in January. A month later, his daughter flew across the country from California to honor her father’s last wishes.
Man wanted for golf course burglary spree in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are searching for a man connected to multiple golf course burglaries. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, most of the burglaries took place in the southern part of Lee County. The suspected thief was pictured at a Best Buy in surveillance photo.
Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge
A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
Naples mom working to increase marine emergency crews in Monroe County after daughter’s death
NAPLES, Fla. – In 2017, the Smith family was enjoying a day on the water three miles off-shore in the Florida Keys. Sadly their day turned tragic when their daughter, Harlie, suffered a boating accident that caused fatal bleeding to her leg. When June Smith (mom) tried to call...
NBC2 rides along with Cape Coral police for crackdown on aggressive driving
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is using grant money to crack down on dangerous driving in the city. The funds, which are available through the Florida Department of Transportation, are distributed to departments based on certain information, like crash statistics. “We’d much rather...
Lee County deputy rescues abandoned fawn
ESTERO, Fla. – Deputy Fischer of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned fawn in a community in Estero. The animal was lying by the pool after sneaking in through an opening in the lanai, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The fawn was...
2 teenagers face charges after Naples police find them in stolen car
Two teenagers were arrested late Wednesday night after police say they were found in a stolen car and the driver dove off of the Naples City Dock while trying to escape. According to the Naples Police Department, information came in around 11:30 p.m. indicating a stolen 2019 Honda Accord was traveling west on 5th Avenue South into the city jurisdiction. Shortly before midnight, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, located at 1220 3rd St. S. Additional units responded to the area prior to checking the vehicle. Three teenagers, two boys and a girl, who were earlier seen walking on the Naples Pier, began to walk back toward the car.
Cape Coral Police arrest student for threat to Mid Cape Global Academy
According to police, the school resource officer assigned to this school was informed that a 7th-grade student had posted "Imma shot the school up on 3.08.23." on the school's Tik Tok account.
Police search for man in Downtown Fort Myers burglary
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a theft that occurred Downtown Fort Myers on February 6. At approximately 5:40 p.m., a man entered Cutting Edge Shop through the back door. He took approximately $1,000 from the cash register and $200 from the tip jar, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
Englewood woman fights for justice after fiance dies from black mold exposure
ENGLEWOOD, Fla.– An Englewood man is dead after being exposed to black mold. Now his family is forced to move from place to place to stay healthy. “After he died, like… I couldn’t let my children pass away there too,” Kendra Elliot said. Her home was...
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk to undergo competency evaluation
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:54b5aae8b7c0965be4471da Player Element ID: 6320051797112. The woman accused of killing a young deputy on the interstate in Charlotte County while drunk is having her competency to stand trial brought...
