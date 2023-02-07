Cape Coral man uses mallet to bloody victim

Two teenagers were arrested late Wednesday night after police say they were found in a stolen car and the driver dove off of the Naples City Dock while trying to escape. According to the Naples Police Department, information came in around 11:30 p.m. indicating a stolen 2019 Honda Accord was traveling west on 5th Avenue South into the city jurisdiction. Shortly before midnight, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, located at 1220 3rd St. S. Additional units responded to the area prior to checking the vehicle. Three teenagers, two boys and a girl, who were earlier seen walking on the Naples Pier, began to walk back toward the car.

