insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
msn.com
Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. There are many reasons why drivers are gravitating toward electric vehicles. Money is one of them. While EVs can command a higher...
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
Tesla Makes More Money Than Ford and GM Combined
The electric vehicle maker posted net income of $12.6 billion for last year.
msn.com
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
The CEO of Hilton says buying a Porsche was his worst financial decision ever: ‘It nearly broke me’
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta opens up about the impulse purchase that he regrets the most.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
fordauthority.com
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Not Be Sold To BYD
As it aims to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, Ford is set to launch seven new EV models in that region by 2024 while also discontinuing ICE vehicles like the Ford Focus. In addition to cutting thousands of jobs due to the fact that EVs require less labor to produce than ICE models, FoMoCo is also closing some of its plants in that region – a list that includes the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany. As Ford Authority reported last month, The Blue Oval is currently looking to sell the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant, and has already attracted the interest of Chinese EV maker BYD, among others. However, it seems as if BYD may be having second thoughts about purchasing that facility, according to Bloomberg.
Truth About Cars
J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse
Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sales Will Surge Due to Competitors Advertising During the Super Bowl - Why This Will Happen
The Super Bowl is coming soon and this is going to benefit Tesla as its competitors advertise their electric vehicles. In 3 days, the Super Bowl is going to happen. This is a huge sporting event and an even bigger deal for advertisers. In fact, GM, Ford, and other auto companies are going to advertise their EVs during this event. They did it last year. And when they did this, interest in Tesla shot up and Tesla EV sales went through the roof.
Carscoops
Teslas Have A Hidden Safety Trick To Shut Down The High-Voltage System
Electric cars may have plenty of advantages compared to combustion-engined vehicles but they also bring new challenges in terms of how the technology must be treated in the case of an accident. Extrication specialists undertake special training for EVs, uncovering the areas they should pay attention to. One of them is the location of the special cables that need to be cut in order to shut down the high-voltage system.
Hertz has fewer Teslas in its fleet than planned
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc's (HTZ.O) rental fleet has less than half the number of Tesla (TSLA.O) cars it planned to order in 2022, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: 2023 Chicago Auto Show Edition
This afternoon I will be moving my base of operations from Chicago's North Side to its Near South Side for the duration of the week. That's because it's time for the press days for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. We're expecting debuts from Toyota, Volkswagen, Subaru, and perhaps more. In...
The Dirt on EVs: Why ‘Zero Emissions’ Is Misleading
Electric vehicles are at fault for over 20% more Particulate Emissions (PM) than their gas counterparts. Particulates, an often-overlooked pollutant, have been linked to impaired cognitive function and depression. Particulates also affect our environment by slowly acidifying lakes and streams. While greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions get all the press, particulate emissions are a noteworthy pollutant to consider.
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Star of the Show
Today's QOTD is pretty self-explanatory. What vehicle that debuted here in Chicago caused you to sit up and take notice?. Subaru's Crosstrek? The Toyota Grand Highlander? The Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport?. Maybe it's the minor Jeep news? Or Alfa's new logo? Maybe you were taken by the new...
