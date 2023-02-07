ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
msn.com

I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk

Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Benzinga

Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Not Be Sold To BYD

As it aims to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, Ford is set to launch seven new EV models in that region by 2024 while also discontinuing ICE vehicles like the Ford Focus. In addition to cutting thousands of jobs due to the fact that EVs require less labor to produce than ICE models, FoMoCo is also closing some of its plants in that region – a list that includes the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany. As Ford Authority reported last month, The Blue Oval is currently looking to sell the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant, and has already attracted the interest of Chinese EV maker BYD, among others. However, it seems as if BYD may be having second thoughts about purchasing that facility, according to Bloomberg.
Truth About Cars

J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse

Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.
torquenews.com

Tesla Sales Will Surge Due to Competitors Advertising During the Super Bowl - Why This Will Happen

The Super Bowl is coming soon and this is going to benefit Tesla as its competitors advertise their electric vehicles. In 3 days, the Super Bowl is going to happen. This is a huge sporting event and an even bigger deal for advertisers. In fact, GM, Ford, and other auto companies are going to advertise their EVs during this event. They did it last year. And when they did this, interest in Tesla shot up and Tesla EV sales went through the roof.
Carscoops

Teslas Have A Hidden Safety Trick To Shut Down The High-Voltage System

Electric cars may have plenty of advantages compared to combustion-engined vehicles but they also bring new challenges in terms of how the technology must be treated in the case of an accident. Extrication specialists undertake special training for EVs, uncovering the areas they should pay attention to. One of them is the location of the special cables that need to be cut in order to shut down the high-voltage system.
Truth About Cars

QOTD: 2023 Chicago Auto Show Edition

This afternoon I will be moving my base of operations from Chicago's North Side to its Near South Side for the duration of the week. That's because it's time for the press days for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. We're expecting debuts from Toyota, Volkswagen, Subaru, and perhaps more. In...
CHICAGO, IL
GearJunkie

The Dirt on EVs: Why ‘Zero Emissions’ Is Misleading

Electric vehicles are at fault for over 20% more Particulate Emissions (PM) than their gas counterparts. Particulates, an often-overlooked pollutant, have been linked to impaired cognitive function and depression. Particulates also affect our environment by slowly acidifying lakes and streams. While greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions get all the press, particulate emissions are a noteworthy pollutant to consider.
Truth About Cars

QOTD: Star of the Show

Today's QOTD is pretty self-explanatory. What vehicle that debuted here in Chicago caused you to sit up and take notice?. Subaru's Crosstrek? The Toyota Grand Highlander? The Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport?. Maybe it's the minor Jeep news? Or Alfa's new logo? Maybe you were taken by the new...
CHICAGO, IL

