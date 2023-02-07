ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

New app will help Detroiters assess property tax values

(CBS DETROIT) - A new online resource will assist Detroit homeowners in assessing their property tax values to help residents figure out if they're being fairly charged.Having trouble assessing your property taxes?Well, there's an app for that.The Property Tax Appeal Project along with the Coalition for Property Tax Justice created the Search and Compare Tool to provide homeowners with evidence to appeal over assessments. Lauren Thomas is a housing advocate with the Detroit Justice Center.She says from 2010-2016 homeowners were overtaxed by $600 million, impacting more than 100,000 households."And then of course some homeowners who lost their homes because of over taxation,...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.

Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises

Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

IRS in Detroit to offer taxpayers help without an appointment: 4 days you can walk in

Taxpayers who are facing a holdup with an old tax refund, troubles with ID theft or finding it tough to get other tax woes resolved will be able to walk in — no appointment necessary — to talk with someone from the Internal Revenue Service on Saturday. The IRS has special Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at its Detroit Taxpayer Assistance Center at 477 Michigan Ave. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Mayor Mike Duggan proposes $156M budget surplus spending to Detroit City Council

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is asking City Council to approve $156 million in expenses toward neighborhood and transportation improvements, and protecting retiree pensions. Duggan is seeking to amend the city's current fiscal year budget by spending surplus funds from the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, using $86 million in neighborhood capital improvements, such as park renovations, blight remediation, tree removal and sidewalk replacement. The mayor also wants to use $70 million to bolster the city's retiree protection and risk management fund, which the city created as a strategy to meet pension obligations.
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
texasmetronews.com

DETROIT WOMAN’S DAY OF RELAXATION INTERRUPTED WITH $100K LOTTERY WIN

Taking a personal day ended in a major payday for this Detroit woman. Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Michigan, won a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to take time off to relax from a “tough day.”. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, McCaskill struck big winnings after playing around...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme

Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Henry Ford Health expanding in Detroit with new hospital

The Henry Ford Health system is planning to expand with a new hospital in Detroit, as well as a medical research center with Michigan State University. This $2.5 billion investment will also include new housing with at least 500 apartments. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is part of the investment.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds

An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan nursing home owner owes $69K in overtime

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Property Tax Help Available on Saturdays

Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree announced Wednesday that his office will be open on Saturdays beginning February 18, 2023, to host more appointments for taxpayers to make payment arrangements for delinquent taxes. The office will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 25, 2023,...

