(CBS DETROIT) - A new online resource will assist Detroit homeowners in assessing their property tax values to help residents figure out if they're being fairly charged.Having trouble assessing your property taxes?Well, there's an app for that.The Property Tax Appeal Project along with the Coalition for Property Tax Justice created the Search and Compare Tool to provide homeowners with evidence to appeal over assessments. Lauren Thomas is a housing advocate with the Detroit Justice Center.She says from 2010-2016 homeowners were overtaxed by $600 million, impacting more than 100,000 households."And then of course some homeowners who lost their homes because of over taxation,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO