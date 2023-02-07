Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit city clerk requests $65K raise, would make $150K per year
Detroit city officials are seeking a significant pay increase, with the city clerk asking for $150,000 each year – a $65,000 bump from what she receives now.
New app will help Detroiters assess property tax values
(CBS DETROIT) - A new online resource will assist Detroit homeowners in assessing their property tax values to help residents figure out if they're being fairly charged.Having trouble assessing your property taxes?Well, there's an app for that.The Property Tax Appeal Project along with the Coalition for Property Tax Justice created the Search and Compare Tool to provide homeowners with evidence to appeal over assessments. Lauren Thomas is a housing advocate with the Detroit Justice Center.She says from 2010-2016 homeowners were overtaxed by $600 million, impacting more than 100,000 households."And then of course some homeowners who lost their homes because of over taxation,...
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
Detroit Land Bank reaches $1.5M settlement over demolition claims
The city was accused of failing to substantiate $13 million in payments to contractors
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
bridgedetroit.com
District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.
Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises
Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
IRS in Detroit to offer taxpayers help without an appointment: 4 days you can walk in
Taxpayers who are facing a holdup with an old tax refund, troubles with ID theft or finding it tough to get other tax woes resolved will be able to walk in — no appointment necessary — to talk with someone from the Internal Revenue Service on Saturday. The IRS has special Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at its Detroit Taxpayer Assistance Center at 477 Michigan Ave. ...
Mayor Mike Duggan proposes $156M budget surplus spending to Detroit City Council
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is asking City Council to approve $156 million in expenses toward neighborhood and transportation improvements, and protecting retiree pensions. Duggan is seeking to amend the city's current fiscal year budget by spending surplus funds from the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, using $86 million in neighborhood capital improvements, such as park renovations, blight remediation, tree removal and sidewalk replacement. The mayor also wants to use $70 million to bolster the city's retiree protection and risk management fund, which the city created as a strategy to meet pension obligations.
Michigan Democrats stick with Lavora Barnes as party leader following midterm victories
While Michigan Democrats secured historic victories in the 2022 midterm, in part, by prevailing in competitive races, their own election to select the next Michigan Democratic Party (MDP) leader passed without a fight. In an uncontested race, MDP chair Lavora Barnes secured another two-year term. She finds herself at the...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
texasmetronews.com
DETROIT WOMAN’S DAY OF RELAXATION INTERRUPTED WITH $100K LOTTERY WIN
Taking a personal day ended in a major payday for this Detroit woman. Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Michigan, won a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to take time off to relax from a “tough day.”. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, McCaskill struck big winnings after playing around...
Arab American News
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
michiganradio.org
Henry Ford Health expanding in Detroit with new hospital
The Henry Ford Health system is planning to expand with a new hospital in Detroit, as well as a medical research center with Michigan State University. This $2.5 billion investment will also include new housing with at least 500 apartments. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is part of the investment.
bridgedetroit.com
Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds
An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
Michigan nursing home owner owes $69K in overtime
(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...
michiganchronicle.com
Property Tax Help Available on Saturdays
Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree announced Wednesday that his office will be open on Saturdays beginning February 18, 2023, to host more appointments for taxpayers to make payment arrangements for delinquent taxes. The office will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 25, 2023,...
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
CBC News
Engineer Cornelius L. Henderson helped connect Windsor and Detroit. Here's who he was
In Windsor and Detroit, efforts are underway to publicize the life and legacy of Cornelius L. Henderson, one of the engineers who helped design both the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. "He was responsible for helping with the design of these steel trusses that make up the Canadian approach...
Comments / 0