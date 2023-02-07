A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian

4 DAYS AGO