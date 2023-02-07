ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended

The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade. Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported. That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the...
FORT HOOD, TX
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Who is the sleeping giant now?

After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wagner Troops Allegedly Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels

A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian
