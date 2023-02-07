Read full article on original website
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire, the air base said Tuesday. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Worried about World War III, Trump says he wants an 'impenetrable' shield like Iron Dome to protect the US from hypersonic weapons. A missile defense expert says it's a long shot.
Whether that's Iron Dome, something similar, or something else entirely, nothing is going to be "impenetrable," a missile defense expert said.
MilitaryTimes
Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended
The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade. Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported. That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Business Insider
The US Air Force's newest fighter jet just showed off a new way to fire missiles
The US Air Force recently announced that, on November 29, 2022, the two F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets delivered to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, launched air-to-air missiles for the first time from their new outer wing weapon stations. According to the press release, the 96th Test Wing's pilots fired...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
Who is the sleeping giant now?
After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB
An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
Ready for World War 3? WHO Issues Warning to Stock Up on Meds For Radiological Emergencies
As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, and Russia continues to make nuclear threats, the world seemingly inches ever closer to nuclear disaster. To that end, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued new guidance to stockpile medicines for radiological or nuclear emergencies.
Unexploded artillery shell unearthed at Gettysburg. It may have been a case of friendly fire
Steven Brann was out Wednesday on the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania, sweeping the ground with a metal detector ahead of crews that are rehabilitating a famous part of the Civil War park.
Here's how a wildly outgunned US Navy pilot outfoxed one of the Soviet Union's best jets, scoring a string of kills in a legendary dogfight
Royce Williams was recently awarded the Navy Cross for his display of "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War air battle.
Michigan Couple Who Lost Grandmother’s Car While Storming the Capitol Charged in Jan. 6 Attack
A Michigan couple who drove to Washington, D.C., from New York were forced to take a bus back home after losing track of their car while allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Isaac Thomas, 20, and Christina Legros, 22, were arrested in Michigan on multiple...
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in Damages
Area 51 blog owner was never charged with a crime. In November, a team of over a dozen heavily armed FBI officers conducted a raid on the home of Area 51 website owner Joerg Arnu.
Wagner Troops Allegedly Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels
A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian
Terrifying moment passengers scream as plane is hit by extreme turbulence while flying over China
Air China flight CA8524, travelling from Xi'an to Wenzhou, encountered strong air currents while flying at a high altitude. No injuries have been reported.
