Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
bridgedetroit.com
District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.
Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
bridgedetroit.com
Tickets piling up for illegal concrete storage operation in Core City
Illegal storage of two-story high dirt and concrete mounds in the Core City neighborhood has nearby Detroiters angry that the city won’t do more to force the owner to clean it up. Last November, lot owner Murray Wikol, head of ProVisions LLC and Can-Am International Trade Crossing, applied for...
bridgedetroit.com
Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds
An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
bridgedetroit.com
One Detroit – Detroit hip hop history, Matt Elliott, Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers, One Detroit Weekend
Detroit’s rap roots: The history of how Detroit created its unique hip hop style. It’s not the birthplace of hip hop, but Detroit has certainly created its own unique hip hop style since the genre landed in the city in the 1980s. Hip hop’s first wave in Detroit came from the break-dancing style that became synonymous with the genre, before Detroit’s first emcees started to pop up.
bridgedetroit.com
Henry Ford teams with Pistons owner, MSU on $2.5B development
Henry Ford Health Systems and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores are leading a $2.5 billion plan to transform New Center into a “vibrant, walkable community” with a new hospital, housing units and amenities. The project, announced Wednesday during a press conference at the Pistons Performance Center, would be...
bridgedetroit.com
Southeastern updates, budget amendment at Detroit school board meeting
Southeastern High School students will continue to get instruction online for the next month or so. Heavy flooding during the winter break forced the building to close and instruction to shift online. There had been some discussion about moving the roughly 600 Southeastern students to another building in the Detroit...
bridgedetroit.com
Detroiter Jonathan Harris weaves social commentary with art in new exhibit
The past year of Jonathan Harris’ life has been a whirlwind. Relatively new to Detroit’s art scene, his painting “Critical Race Theory” went viral in 2021, gaining worldwide attention. The piece, which depicts a white man painting over Black icons Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Harriet Tubman, landed Harris interviews on the MSNBC show “The ReidOut,” and “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” as well as a shout out from U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and Detroit’s City Council.
Comments / 0