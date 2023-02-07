Detroit’s rap roots: The history of how Detroit created its unique hip hop style. It’s not the birthplace of hip hop, but Detroit has certainly created its own unique hip hop style since the genre landed in the city in the 1980s. Hip hop’s first wave in Detroit came from the break-dancing style that became synonymous with the genre, before Detroit’s first emcees started to pop up.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO