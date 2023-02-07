ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead High School celebrates Wish kid

A 5-year-old enjoyed Disney activities and games during a special assembly Friday at Mead High School. Mila Griffith, who has leukemia, was celebrated by the students for the end of their Wish Week, a spirit week with activities and events that raise money to help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.
Help the Longmont Museum improve

Will you please help us by sharing your thoughts about how the Longmont Museum, and museums in general, can provide the best programming and opportunities for you in 2023?. We at the Longmont Museum care deeply about making the history, art, and culture we share with you, our community, and visitors, meaningful.
Local group renews push for performing arts center

Local performing artists and residents have once again called for a performing arts center in Longmont. Elliot Moore, music director of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, asked Longmont City Council during public comment on Tuesday to seriously consider building the Longmont Center for the Performing Arts. “Longmont needs a dedicated space...
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed

Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
Good morning, Longmont!

Considerable cloudiness with snow at times, accumulating an inch or two. Colder with intermittent snow, accumulating 3-6"; breezy in the morning; slippery conditions may lead to travel disruptions. Wednesday Night. 8 °F. Snow in the evening, accumulating 1-3 inches; considerable cloudiness; storm total snowfall 6-10 inches.
Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds

Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
Longmont police report: Feb. 10, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
The Best Over-the-Top Brunch Buffets in the Denver Area

For a while there, it looked grim for the brunch buffet. Would those colossal seafood towers ever come back? Could prime-rib-carving stations survive in a world where COVID-19 exists? Would we ever again get the pleasure of stuffing ourselves silly at an all-you-can-eat waffle bar? Luckily, reports of the brunch buffet’s death were exaggerated (or at least premature), and many over-the-top Front Range buffets have returned.
Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations

The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

