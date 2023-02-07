Read full article on original website
Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
Mead High School celebrates Wish kid
A 5-year-old enjoyed Disney activities and games during a special assembly Friday at Mead High School. Mila Griffith, who has leukemia, was celebrated by the students for the end of their Wish Week, a spirit week with activities and events that raise money to help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.
Help the Longmont Museum improve
Will you please help us by sharing your thoughts about how the Longmont Museum, and museums in general, can provide the best programming and opportunities for you in 2023?. We at the Longmont Museum care deeply about making the history, art, and culture we share with you, our community, and visitors, meaningful.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Local group renews push for performing arts center
Local performing artists and residents have once again called for a performing arts center in Longmont. Elliot Moore, music director of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, asked Longmont City Council during public comment on Tuesday to seriously consider building the Longmont Center for the Performing Arts. “Longmont needs a dedicated space...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Spring in the winter: where to find greenery in a local winter gray
With the persevering nature of this year's winter, it’s necessary to have somewhere to go for a warm reprieve. Fortunately, there are many places in Longmont and beyond to enjoy a sense of spring and get your hands dirty with some warm-weather activities to lift spirits. Fantasy Orchids in...
Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed
Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
Good morning, Longmont!
Considerable cloudiness with snow at times, accumulating an inch or two. Colder with intermittent snow, accumulating 3-6"; breezy in the morning; slippery conditions may lead to travel disruptions. Wednesday Night. 8 °F. Snow in the evening, accumulating 1-3 inches; considerable cloudiness; storm total snowfall 6-10 inches.
Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Longmont police report: Feb. 10, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
5280.com
The Best Over-the-Top Brunch Buffets in the Denver Area
For a while there, it looked grim for the brunch buffet. Would those colossal seafood towers ever come back? Could prime-rib-carving stations survive in a world where COVID-19 exists? Would we ever again get the pleasure of stuffing ourselves silly at an all-you-can-eat waffle bar? Luckily, reports of the brunch buffet’s death were exaggerated (or at least premature), and many over-the-top Front Range buffets have returned.
Longmont Community Fridges program set to expand, seeks donations
The soft launch of Longmont Community Fridges is complete, and the initiative is set to expand, Longmont Food Rescue Executive Director Naomi Curland said Tuesday. The organization partnered with the nonprofit Uproot Colorado to launch the initiative in the fall. Organizers began with two donated fridges, which now sit — filled with free food — at Agape Safe Haven, 10656 Park Ridge Ave., and Longmont United Hospital, at 950 Mountain View Ave.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
