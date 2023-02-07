Hold Up, Is the 90s Delia's Catalog Maxi Jean Skirt Back?

Yes, the denim maxi skirt is trending and you can rock it–shop styles for all budgets.

A look Millennials will remember all too well is back: The denim maxi skirt. Once a coveted item in the Delia's catalogue, long denim skirts paired perfectly with flowy white tunics (probably from Wet Seal) for a boho-chic look. It was hard to race home to see if Backstreet Boys upended *NSYNC for the top spot on TRL... but Millennials managed.

TRL may be gone, but celebs have clearly voted the denim maxi back in...so long, minis. In October , Bella Hadid walked the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in a denim skirt and was spotted in a similar style the next day. Julia Fox put a modern twist on the cowboy tuxedo in a mermaid denim maxi, big jean jacket and bralette. And Yoyo Cao's patchwork denim skirt kept a bomber jacket from feeling too tough at Paris Fashion Week.

TikTok is on board, and users are raving that the denim maxi skirt complements also-of-the-moment cropped tops , upgrading the style from its boho days. Some are even transforming their baggy jeans into skirts . It's understandable. Long jean skirts are in short supply or sold out at retailers like Old Navy, Revolve and Free People. But no worries if you don't have time to DIY or browse for hours. We found a denim maxi skirt in your size.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Related: Shackets Are Still In and We're Not Mad

Shop Trending Denim Maxi Skirts

Nordstrom

A slightly frayed hem, light fading in the thigh area and seam detailing prevent this Wash Lab skirt from feeling like a whole lot of denim. It's available in a darker, polished retro blue and a lighter, free-spirited vintage blue wash. Wash Lab Denim Skirt, $128 at Nordstrom

Amazon

A roomy silhouette and distressed detailing make this Ebossy variation look like the skirt's version of the baggy jean trend. Find it in blue, dark blue and dark gray and in sizes XS to XXL. Ebossy Long Denim Maxi Skirt, $33 on Amazon

Amazon

Previous reviewers call this piece "cute" and "flattering," catapulting it to Amazon's Choice status for "denim maxi skirt for women." The A-line hem gives it a grown-up, office-appropriate polish. CHARTOU Women's Retro Long Denim Skirt, $33 on Amazon

Urban Outfitters

It's unclear if this jean maxi skirt was named for Kendall Jenner, another fan of the trend, but it wouldn't be surprising. Regardless, the flared hemline, vintage fading and crisscrossed seams add interest to the piece. BDG Kendall Denim Maxi Skirt, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Related: Here's What to Know About the Scent Beads Trend

Urban Outfitters

The floor-cleaning length and tinted denim wash make this BDG number a true ode to the Delia's catalogue skirt. It's still available in XXS-XXL. BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

The patchwork style of this denim maxi skirt is similar to Cao's. These Urban Outfitters skirts are hand-updated, meaning every one of the skirts is truly one-of-a-kind. Bonus points for being made with up-cycled materials. Urban Renewal Remade Pieced Denim Maxi Skirt, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Calvin Klein

This maxi skirt in a stylish light wash gets a welcome surprise from a length-adding side slit. It's currently marked down 40%. Calvin Klein Logo Band Denim Maxi Skirt, $78 at Calvin Klein