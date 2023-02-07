National flags are a powerful symbol of a country’s identity, history, and values. One common feature among many national flags is the image of the sun, a universal symbol of light, warmth, and life, as well as power, vitality, and enlightenment. In this article, we will explore the meaning and significance of the sun in national flags, and examine 16 examples of flags that feature this iconic image. From the Republic of China to the Philippines, we will delve into the history and symbolism behind these flags, and discover how the sun has been used to represent the unique identity of each nation.

2 DAYS AGO