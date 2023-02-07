Read full article on original website
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Trails, Southern Ocean, Antarctic By Marylou Badeaux
The Antarctic is one of the most beautiful, yet desolate, places on earth. Surrounding you is snow, ice, icebergs, glaciers and an ocean filled with ice. As we were sailing around the Antarctic Peninsula, I went to the back of the ship and noted that we were leaving a trail of broken bits of ice as we sailed through this frigid water.
Tropical cyclone set to hit Queensland, Carnival cruise ship Luminosa heads back to Brisbane
An emerging cyclone forced the Carnival cruise ship Luminosa, which was bound for New Caledonia, to change course on Wednesday morning and is now set to return to Brisbane.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Rent Your Own Private Island in the United States For $100 A Night & It’s Adorable
It's National Plan A Vacation Day and we've found the ultimate spot to vacation and it won't even break the bank. How about renting your own private island?. Yes, you can actually rent your own private island for around $100 a night at certain times of the year. This place is located in Swansboro, North Carolina and it's beautiful. It's a Tiny House Cabin located on a 4-acre private island.
An Abandoned Aircraft Is Now a Luxurious Bali Villa with an Infinity Pool
The cliffside villa is the world's first luxury hotel to open inside of a commercial airplane.
Shipwreck of 500-Year-Old Floating Castle Found to Contain 'Thrilling Haul'
The 115-foot-long ship, which once belonged to a medieval king, sank in 1495. Now archaeologists have made an "unprecedented" discovery at the wreck.
This Stunning Island Is Called the 'Emerald Isle of the Caribbean' — and Has an Active Volcano and Black-sand Beaches
Here's where to eat, stay, and play on the beautiful Caribbean island of Montserrat.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
Gizmodo
Mexico’s Maya Train Threatens Artifacts and Pristine Environments
Mexico’s government is building a new train project that could have big economic benefits, but the tracks are going to be laid at the expense of fragile ecosystems and indigenous artifacts, alarming the country’s environmentalists. The train system, which is known as Tren Maya (or Maya Train), will...
One Green Planet
Mystery of Washed Up Wildlife on Cape Town’s Beaches: Is Animal Trafficking to Blame?
Cape Town, South Africa – Beautiful beaches, stunning coastline, and now, a rising number of dead non-aquatic animals mysteriously washing ashore. The mystery has led many to suspect that animal trafficking may be the cause. It all started when surfer, Alex Aitkenhead, stumbled upon a washed-up aardvark (ant bear)...
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
TravelPulse
Mexican Caribbean Expected To Have Less Sargassum This Year
Data shows that less Sargassum is expected to reach the shorelines of the Mexican Caribbean during the 2023 season. According to a report from the National Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Inapesca) and the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences (Cicimar), officials analyzed the behavior of the volumes and biomass of the two most prevalent species of Sargassum.
mansionglobal.com
Forget Florida—U.S. Retirees Are Hitting the Rainforest in Ecuador
When American expat retirees and vacation-home shoppers look outside the U.S. they traditionally flock to the Caribbean, Baja or Costa Rica to take advantage of peaceful surroundings and more value for their dollar. Now, a new hotbed for escapees of the U.S. real estate market awaits those willing to look a little farther south.
a-z-animals.com
16 Different Country Flags Featuring the Sun
National flags are a powerful symbol of a country’s identity, history, and values. One common feature among many national flags is the image of the sun, a universal symbol of light, warmth, and life, as well as power, vitality, and enlightenment. In this article, we will explore the meaning and significance of the sun in national flags, and examine 16 examples of flags that feature this iconic image. From the Republic of China to the Philippines, we will delve into the history and symbolism behind these flags, and discover how the sun has been used to represent the unique identity of each nation.
Inside a 19th-Century Building That Been Transformed Into a Luxury Hotel in the South of France
Looks like there’s a new glam hotel splashing down in the French Riviera. After expanding throughout Europe for the past year, Anantara Hotels & Resorts is welcoming its newest property in the South of France. Located along Nice’s signature boardwalk in the Golden Square, the luxe resort is housed inside a 19th-century heritage building that has been given a second life thanks to an extensive two-year renovation. The hotel’s neoclassical decor embodies that rich 175-year-old history with its Belle Èpoque–era ambiance, neutral palette and golden accents; the aesthetic and overall design were helmed jointly by the award-winning David Collins Studio,...
The Jewish Press
Sea of Galilee Rises Over the Weekend
The Kinneret’s (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 3.5 cm on Saturday, the Israeli Water Authority announced on Sunday, following the weekend’s heavy rains. This level is just 1.64 meters below the “upper red line,” the level which means the Kinneret is full. If the water level goes above the upper red line, water authorities open the Degania Dam, just south of the lake, releasing water into the Jordan River to prevent flooding.
France 24
Peru reopens train service to Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu (Perú) (AFP) – Train services to Peru's historic Machu Picchu partially resumed on Wednesday following nearly three weeks of suspension caused by anti-government protests. The service to the jewel in Peru's vital tourism industry resumed with locals looking to return to the small town at the...
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
