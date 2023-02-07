ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

Softball Set to Open 2023 Season vs Le Moyne at Home on Friday

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- With opening day against Le Moyne now less than a day away, the West Chester softball team will look to build off lessons learned and its continued growth from a season ago as head coach Diane Lokey's group looks to make a return to the postseason in 2023.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges

The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE

