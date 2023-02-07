Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
Softball Set to Open 2023 Season vs Le Moyne at Home on Friday
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- With opening day against Le Moyne now less than a day away, the West Chester softball team will look to build off lessons learned and its continued growth from a season ago as head coach Diane Lokey's group looks to make a return to the postseason in 2023.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
abc27.com
Pennsylvania school districts announce delayed openings following the Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia School District announced on their website that they will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule the Monday following the Super Bowl. The message on their website reads:. “All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February...
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Fatal crash reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
police1.com
'Shots fired! Shots fired!': Pa. cop hailed a hero for transporting gunshot victim to hospital
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the...
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Business associate arrested in death of missing Pa. mom: report
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Blair Watts on Jan. 3. As of Thursday morning, he’s been taken into custody in connection to her death, police confirmed. According to serval reports including CBS Philadelphia, Brown was found dead in a shallow...
Chester Co. Man ID'd After Amazon Truck Crash On Lancaster Pike
Authorities say that a Chester County man died at the scene of a crash on Lancaster Pike on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A deputy coroner arrived on the scene near Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township and pronounced 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian, from Nottingham, dead around 6 p.m., according to t…
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
Comments / 0