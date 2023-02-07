Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic jersey auctioned for 11,000 euros with money donated to foundation
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena sent their help to Kosovo. The World No. 1 has made headlines several times for his philanthropic work at the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which works primarily with initiatives in education for children in deprived areas of Serbia. This time they auctioned a 2023 collection shirt of the 22-time Grand Slam Champion.
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble
Survivors of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face "a secondary disaster" as cold and snow lead to "worsening and horrific conditions," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis mean that there are extra difficulties in helping survivors in Syria, where international aid has been slow to arrive. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Video shows a father and daughter reunite after a rescue team pulled the young girl from earthquake rubble in Syria
The young girl, Nour, was pulled from the rubble by rescue workers after spending the whole day stuck under a collapsed building in Syria.
msn.com
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
Newborn, toddlers survive days in rubble, bringing joy amid earthquake tragedy
ANTAKYA, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering "inshallah" (God willing), rescuers carefully reached into the rubble, then passed down the line their prize - a 10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building.
Heartwarming pictures show 16 babies pulled from the Turkish earthquake rubble being flown to safety
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's plane was used to carry 16 babies from Kahramanmaras to Ankara following the 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude tremors in southeastern Turkey and Syria on Monday.
BBC
WATCH: ‘Joy Beyond Belief’ as Syrian Rescuers Unearth Entire Family From Rubble
In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
‘A True Miracle’: Crowd Cheers As Entire Family Pulled From Rubble in Syria
A Syrian family was rescued from the rubble of their collapsed home after huge earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing at least 11,000 people. Amid the widespread misery caused by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which was followed by another quake and multiple aftershocks, there was one moment of joy on Tuesday as an entire family was rescued from beneath the rubble of their home.
Ghanaian player Atsu's partner appeals for equipment to help rescue in Turkey
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Claire Rupio, partner of soccer player Christian Atsu who remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where the Hatayspor winger was living.
Queens family of four killed in Turkey earthquake
A Queens family of four is among the thousands of people killed by the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, relatives have revealed. Burak Firik, 35, his wife Kimberly, 32, and their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, were found beneath a collapsed five-story building in Turkey, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Kimberly’s father, Edwin Salazar. “My grandchildren were only 2 years old and 1 year old, and I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy that will forever impact our family,” the grieving father wrote. “I keep imagining that they will be coming back...
Tiny squawking bird pulled from Turkish earthquake rubble
This is the moment a tiny squawking bird was pulled from wreckage following a devastating earthquake in Turkey.More than 24,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of houses have been destroyed, leaving many homeless in the middle of winter.Footage posted to Twitter by Turkey’s police force shows emergency services searching for a bird amongst dust and rubble, before it finally emerges.Monday’s earthquake is Turkey’s deadliest since 1939.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Brit describes racing across Turkey to reunite with newborn caught in earthquakeFather recalls watching baby’s cot shaken by Turkey earthquake through baby monitorDaniel Craig delivers emotional appeal for victims of Turkey earthquake
BBC
Turkey earthquake: 'I said goodbye in my heart, I was ready to die'
An aid worker caught up in the earthquakes in Turkey said she was "ready to die" as tremors rocked the hotel she was staying in. Leena Sahloul, from Gamston, Nottinghamshire "said her goodbyes" when the earthquake hit. The 25-year-old has now made it safely to Istanbul but said her father...
Baby born in rubble of Syria earthquake is named Aya and has new guardian
A Syrian baby girl whose mother died after giving birth to her under the rubble of their home during this week’s earthquake now has a name: Aya, Arabic for “a sign from God”. With her parents and all her siblings killed, her great-uncle, Salah al-Badran, will take...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
Syria orphans from quake taken in by overwhelmed relatives
BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian baby girl whose mother gave birth to her while trapped under the rubble of their home during this week’s devastating earthquake now has a name: Aya, Arabic for “a sign from God.” With her parents and all her siblings killed, her great-uncle will take her in.
US News and World Report
Photos of Mexico's famous rescue dogs sent to help search for earthquake survivors in Turkey
Sixteen rescue dogs have been sent from Mexico to Turkey, according to Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary.
One Green Planet
Did Animals in Turkey and Syria Sense the Earthquake Before?
Imagine walking down the street and suddenly noticing that birds are flying in an erratic manner, dogs are howling loudly, and animals are acting strangely. A few moments later, a devastating earthquake hits your city and causes widespread destruction. This is exactly what happened in Turkey and Syria in 2021 when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake took the lives of more than 5,000 people. Social media was flooded with reports of unusual animal behavior before the earthquake, leading people to wonder if animals can predict earthquakes better than humans.
