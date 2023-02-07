ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Key Peninsula News

Is Fusion Power On the Way?

Harnessing fusion energy as a source for carbon-free, near limitless electricity seemed much closer last November when the Department of Energy breathlessly announced a key advance: there was a ...
Engadget

Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required

Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
IOWA STATE
CNBC

Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada

The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
RENO, NV
Manuel Griegos Posos

Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "

Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
CARLSBAD, NM
highways.today

Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant

Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
GWINNER, ND
pv-magazine-usa.com

Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.

At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
Benzinga

HEXO Increases Production Of Its Straight Edge Pre-Rolls And Launches Enhanced Inhalation Technology

HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO has successfully completed the expansion of its straight edge pre-roll production capacity at the company’s Fenwick, Ontario site and will be launching a proprietary inhalation technology, intended to improve the cannabis experience. The development allows HEXO to increase its straight edge pre-roll production capacity, accelerating...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
PV Tech

Inventors of PERC technology awarded Queen Elizabeth engineering prize

The inventors of PERC solar PV technology were awarded the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering this week, in recognition of the transformative role that the technology has played in raising the efficiency and lowering the cost of solar PV and making it a cornerstone of the renewable energy transition across the globe.

