Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.

CARLSBAD, NM ・ 22 DAYS AGO