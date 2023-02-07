Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Related
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Is Fusion Power On the Way?
Harnessing fusion energy as a source for carbon-free, near limitless electricity seemed much closer last November when the Department of Energy breathlessly announced a key advance: there was a ...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Loses $60 Billion
The Indian tycoon drops out of the top end of the powerful club of the world's biggest fortunes.
Mobility study cites roadblocks for U.S. electric vehicles, sustainable aviation
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
CNBC
Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada
The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
Yellen touts battery investments, supports Europe's plans for competing subsidies
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted clean energy investments on Wednesday at a Tennessee electric vehicle battery plant benefiting from tax incentives in President Joe Biden's signature climate legislation, adding that she supports Europe's plans for competing subsidies.
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
Louisiana refineries are among the top U.S. water polluters, report finds
Water contamination linked to oil and gas refineries is just as bad as the air pollution they produce, according to a new report. The Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) listed multiple facilities in Louisiana among the worst offenders in its report titled “Oil’s Unchecked Outfalls.”. The group also calls...
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal RD
Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
highways.today
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
Biden administration grants $2 billion loan for electric vehicle battery materials
The Energy Department loan to recycling company Redwood Materials is meant to enable the domestic production of a million electric vehicles per year.
HEXO Increases Production Of Its Straight Edge Pre-Rolls And Launches Enhanced Inhalation Technology
HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO has successfully completed the expansion of its straight edge pre-roll production capacity at the company’s Fenwick, Ontario site and will be launching a proprietary inhalation technology, intended to improve the cannabis experience. The development allows HEXO to increase its straight edge pre-roll production capacity, accelerating...
Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability
AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Inventors of PERC technology awarded Queen Elizabeth engineering prize
The inventors of PERC solar PV technology were awarded the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering this week, in recognition of the transformative role that the technology has played in raising the efficiency and lowering the cost of solar PV and making it a cornerstone of the renewable energy transition across the globe.
Nine global banks invest $45 million in carbon credit platform
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nine global banks have invested a total of $45 million in a new platform to help scale up transactions of voluntary carbon credits and make it easier for their customers to participate in the market.
Comments / 0