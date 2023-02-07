ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emeryville, CA

The Associated Press

Mawari Raises $6.5 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Round To Build a Decentralized XR Streaming Network

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Hailed “The $20 Billion CODEC” (Forbes), “The MP3 of AR” and “The Akamai of the Metaverse” (AR Insider), Mawari Corp., announces the close of a $6.5 Million oversubscribed seed round co-led by Blockchange Ventures and Decasonic, with additional investments from Abies Ventures, Accord Ventures, Anfield Ltd., Outlier Ventures, Primal Capital, and other notable investors in the space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006196/en/ Mawari Network (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
technode.global

Singapore's PixCap raises $2.8M seed funding led by Surge

PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
msn.com

‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
theblock.co

Crypto protection startup Coincover raises $30 million

Digital assets protection firm Coincover has raised $30 million in a round led by Foundation Capital. The UK-based startup raised a $9.2 million Series A in July 2021. Crypto protection startup Coincover has secured $30 million in funding in a round led by Foundation Capital. Coincover provides protection and insurance-backed...
TechCrunch

Blobr raises another $5.4 million for its API monetization product

“If you have an API, you can easily connect it to Blobr in a few clicks,” co-founder Alexandre Airvault told me. “You can then define your products, define the consumption scenarios of the API. Once you’ve done that, you can build a business model on top of the API.”
The Guardian

Private equity firm in talks to buy collapsed startup Britishvolt

The private equity investor Greybull Capital is considering a bid for the collapsed battery startup Britishvolt, as administrators at EY try to push through a sale of the gigafactory project. The investment firm was approached by EY because of its history in investing in distressed industrial companies, according to a...
thefastmode.com

AI Startup MindsDB Raises $16.5M from Benchmark

MindsDB, the most widely-used open source applied machine learning (ML) platform in the world, announced a $16.5M Series A investment from Benchmark. MindsDB was built to dramatically speed up the process of building AI powered applications. With more than 13,000 GitHub Stars and 70+ technology and data integrations, MindsDB has become one of the fastest growing developer platforms.
usethebitcoin.com

The Sandbox Gets Boost From Whale Investors on Binance: Santiment Reports

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is a rapidly evolving space. Recent reports from Santiment, a blockchain analytics company, highlight some of the most notable movements in the industry. The Sandbox and AI cryptocurrency firms are included in the highlights. The Sandbox Increased Interest From Whale Investors on Binance.
forkast.news

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SEC has ‘terrible’ idea to ban crypto staking for U.S. retail customers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering a ban on cryptocurrency staking for retail customers in the country, said Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase Global Inc. the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Armstrong didn’t clarify the source of the information, citing “rumors,” but called it a “terrible” idea.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
investing.com

Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023

The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...

