Mawari Raises $6.5 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Round To Build a Decentralized XR Streaming Network
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Hailed “The $20 Billion CODEC” (Forbes), “The MP3 of AR” and “The Akamai of the Metaverse” (AR Insider), Mawari Corp., announces the close of a $6.5 Million oversubscribed seed round co-led by Blockchange Ventures and Decasonic, with additional investments from Abies Ventures, Accord Ventures, Anfield Ltd., Outlier Ventures, Primal Capital, and other notable investors in the space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006196/en/ Mawari Network (Graphic: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
technode.global
Singapore's PixCap raises $2.8M seed funding led by Surge
PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
theblock.co
Crypto protection startup Coincover raises $30 million
Digital assets protection firm Coincover has raised $30 million in a round led by Foundation Capital. The UK-based startup raised a $9.2 million Series A in July 2021. Crypto protection startup Coincover has secured $30 million in funding in a round led by Foundation Capital. Coincover provides protection and insurance-backed...
TechCrunch
Blobr raises another $5.4 million for its API monetization product
“If you have an API, you can easily connect it to Blobr in a few clicks,” co-founder Alexandre Airvault told me. “You can then define your products, define the consumption scenarios of the API. Once you’ve done that, you can build a business model on top of the API.”
Private equity firm in talks to buy collapsed startup Britishvolt
The private equity investor Greybull Capital is considering a bid for the collapsed battery startup Britishvolt, as administrators at EY try to push through a sale of the gigafactory project. The investment firm was approached by EY because of its history in investing in distressed industrial companies, according to a...
Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk's Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors
Robinhood HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev said his company does not have any plans for a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter. What Happened: Tenev on a post-earnings call on Wednesday responded to the question about the new "cashtag feature" implemented by Twitter, linking users directly to the Robinhood app. The...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Marc Andreessen Reveals Crypto Playbook, Addresses Criticisms of One Digital Asset Sector
Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen is laying out his crypto investing playbook, and defending one sector of the industry against critics. In a new interview on The Lunar Society podcast, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz says that he invests in the crypto space the same way as other venture capital investments.
thefastmode.com
AI Startup MindsDB Raises $16.5M from Benchmark
MindsDB, the most widely-used open source applied machine learning (ML) platform in the world, announced a $16.5M Series A investment from Benchmark. MindsDB was built to dramatically speed up the process of building AI powered applications. With more than 13,000 GitHub Stars and 70+ technology and data integrations, MindsDB has become one of the fastest growing developer platforms.
usethebitcoin.com
The Sandbox Gets Boost From Whale Investors on Binance: Santiment Reports
The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is a rapidly evolving space. Recent reports from Santiment, a blockchain analytics company, highlight some of the most notable movements in the industry. The Sandbox and AI cryptocurrency firms are included in the highlights. The Sandbox Increased Interest From Whale Investors on Binance.
forkast.news
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SEC has ‘terrible’ idea to ban crypto staking for U.S. retail customers
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering a ban on cryptocurrency staking for retail customers in the country, said Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase Global Inc. the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Armstrong didn’t clarify the source of the information, citing “rumors,” but called it a “terrible” idea.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
investing.com
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023
The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
