Yahoo plans to lay off 20% of workforce: reports
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, plans to lay off more than 20 percent of Sunnyvale-based internet platform Yahoo’s workforce–more than 1,600 employees–were announced, Axios reported. These layoffs will consist of about 50 percent of Yahoo’s current ad tech unit’s staff, CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios. The layoffs are reportedly part of a major restructuring of […]
proclaimerscv.com
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units
Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
Gimme Shelter: Can an obscure law unleash a lot more housing in California?
With a majority of housing plans out of compliance with state housing law, developers could theoretically use a little-known law to kick building into high gear. On this week’s podcast, a housing law expert breaks down the untested “builder’s remedy.”
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
Silicon Valley
Apple leases big Sunnyvale building as tech titan widens footprint
SUNNYVALE — Apple has leased a big office building in Sunnyvale, a rental deal that hints at a widening of the tech titan’s Bay Area footprint. The iPhone maker rented an office building at the corner of West Maude Avenue and North Pastoria Avenue, according to a public document on file with Santa Clara County officials.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house in Fremont sells for $2 million
A house built in 1965 located in the 900 block of San Martin Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,975-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 29, 2022 for $1,980,000, or $1,003 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,830-square-foot lot.
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
Hanford Sentinel
Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero
The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
sfstandard.com
Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say
People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated SF city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams, tank.”. He was shocked....
