Richmond, CA

KRON4 News

Yahoo plans to lay off 20% of workforce: reports

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, plans to lay off more than 20 percent of Sunnyvale-based internet platform Yahoo’s workforce–more than 1,600 employees–were announced, Axios reported. These layoffs will consist of about 50 percent of Yahoo’s current ad tech unit’s staff, CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios. The layoffs are reportedly part of a major restructuring of […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months

Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

10 employees leave Berkeley REI

Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Apple leases big Sunnyvale building as tech titan widens footprint

SUNNYVALE — Apple has leased a big office building in Sunnyvale, a rental deal that hints at a widening of the tech titan’s Bay Area footprint. The iPhone maker rented an office building at the corner of West Maude Avenue and North Pastoria Avenue, according to a public document on file with Santa Clara County officials.
SUNNYVALE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house in Fremont sells for $2 million

A house built in 1965 located in the 900 block of San Martin Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,975-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 29, 2022 for $1,980,000, or $1,003 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,830-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA
Jordan Arthur

ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet

Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
RICHMOND, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say

People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

