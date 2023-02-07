Read full article on original website
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
aiexpress.io
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
thefastmode.com
AI Startup MindsDB Raises $16.5M from Benchmark
MindsDB, the most widely-used open source applied machine learning (ML) platform in the world, announced a $16.5M Series A investment from Benchmark. MindsDB was built to dramatically speed up the process of building AI powered applications. With more than 13,000 GitHub Stars and 70+ technology and data integrations, MindsDB has become one of the fastest growing developer platforms.
Motley Fool
3 High-Growth Coins That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
In the next crypto bull market, the most likely coins to attain a trillion-dollar market cap are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Bitcoin, once considered to be "digital gold," is the only crypto that has ever attained a trillion-dollar market capitalization. In order to attain such sky-high valuations, Ethereum and Solana...
aiexpress.io
Lunar Raises EUR35M in Funding
Lunar, an Aarhus, Denmark-based challenger financial institution, raised €35m in funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and its enterprise attain, shortening the trail to profitability, proceed its enlargement within the Nordic area, provide new digital banking options to the shoppers. The Nordic...
The 10 companies that produce the most startup founders, including Bain, McKinsey, and Sony
Thirteen percent of former employees of the consulting firm Bain & Co. start their own ventures — more than any other US company.
The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose
Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
electrek.co
Tesla’s former head of AI joins Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI
Tesla’s former head of AI, Andrej Karpathy, announced that he is joining OpenAI, an AI startup originally co-founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But is the relationship between the two a happy one? Maybe not…. Karpathy joined Tesla more than five years ago as a neural net and computer...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
u.today
Sam's Club Goes Digital: Walmart Files Trademarks for NFTs and More
Sam's Club, a subsidiary of Walmart, has made a significant departure from its traditional retail focus by filing trademarks for a range of blockchain-based services. The trademarks, which were discovered by Michael Kondoudis and shared on Twitter, cover a virtual currency for online community use and financial services that involve cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.
CoinDesk
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
TechCrunch
Blobr raises another $5.4 million for its API monetization product
“If you have an API, you can easily connect it to Blobr in a few clicks,” co-founder Alexandre Airvault told me. “You can then define your products, define the consumption scenarios of the API. Once you’ve done that, you can build a business model on top of the API.”
Elon Musk's Former AI Chief At Tesla Andrej Karpathy Rejoins ChatGPT Parent Company
Andrej Karpathy, who was on a career break after quitting as Tesla Inc.’s TSLA director of AI in mid-May 2022, announced he is rejoining OpenAI, which is making waves with its recent partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT. What Happened: Karpathy announced on Twitter that he is joining OpenAI, a...
