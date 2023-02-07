ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dartmouth

Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey dies at age 63

Willey worked for Safety and Security for 20 years and “pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” according to Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás. Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey died from health complications at his mother’s home in West Virginia at the age of 63 on Feb. 9, according to his long-time best friend and former partner Lesia Vorachak.
SANDSTONE, WV
Dartmouth

Answering the Call to Care

After a tough day, a hard time, a moment of crisis, students always have somewhere to turn—the Dartmouth community has made sure of that. Friends, family, alumni, and others have generously supported multiple mental health-related campaign opportunities in The Call to Lead campaign, gifts which have expanded the existing mental health and emotional well-being resources the College has to offer.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Students lead efforts to organize Winter Carnival

The Winter Carnival Council and other volunteers provide the groundwork for the weekend’s festivities. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. As one of Dartmouth’s oldest traditions, Winter Carnival is less focused on institutional efforts than one might expect. Rather, it is dependent on the engagement and enthusiasm of the students on campus, according to Winter Carnival Council co-chair Lucas Gatterman ’23.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Shattuck Observatory: A spotlight on the telescope’s presence on campus

The Observatory is currently used for public observation, faculty research and student observing sessions. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Shattuck Observatory was opened in the fall of 1854 and now stands as the “oldest of the scientific buildings of the College,” according to Dartmouth Alumni Magazine. The iconic dome is named after George Cheyne Shattuck, a member of the Class of 1804, as one of the main donors of scientific equipment to the College during the mid-19th century. Today, professors and graduate students from the department of physics and astronomy regularly invite students and the wider Hanover community to the Observatory, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the wonders of the night sky.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Diving into Dartmouth Dining: A look at every campus cafe

Spread across campus, Dartmouth Dining cafes offer a vast selection of menu items and specialties. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Dartmouth Dining Services operates 13 locations across campus, including a dining hall, a market, three snack bars and seven cafes. Its cafes — composing the majority of on-campus eateries — extend from the Hopkins Center for the Arts all the way down College Street to Anonymous Hall.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy