The Observatory is currently used for public observation, faculty research and student observing sessions. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. Shattuck Observatory was opened in the fall of 1854 and now stands as the “oldest of the scientific buildings of the College,” according to Dartmouth Alumni Magazine. The iconic dome is named after George Cheyne Shattuck, a member of the Class of 1804, as one of the main donors of scientific equipment to the College during the mid-19th century. Today, professors and graduate students from the department of physics and astronomy regularly invite students and the wider Hanover community to the Observatory, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the wonders of the night sky.

HANOVER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO