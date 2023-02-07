Read full article on original website
Joe Perry recalls the time he accidentally stole a pedal from Jeff Beck – and gave him one of the first Klon Centaurs in return
The Aerosmith guitarist gifted Beck "the ’59 Les Paul of pedals" during rehearsals for the latter's all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance in 2009 "to adjust the karma" Aerosmith electric guitar player Joe Perry was hugely influenced by Jeff Beck, seeing at least one show on...
Dave Mustaine is set to collaborate with Body Count once again, Ice-T says
Mustaine appeared on the metal legends' 2017 album, Bloodlust, with Body Count frontman Ice-T subsequently returning the favor on Megadeth's 2022 track, Night Stalkers. Metal legends Body Count are currently hard at work on Merciless, the follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2020 LP, Carnivore. In a new interview with Metal Hammer...
Watch a 17-year-old John Frusciante shred like a hair-metal guitar hero in newly unearthed footage
One year before he joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frusciante could be found tearing up the fretboard of a Kramer-inspired SuperStrat with two-hand tapping, blinding legato and Floyd Rose whammy bar squeals. John Frusciante is regarded as one of the pre-eminent guitar heroes of the past three decades –...
Hone your hybrid picking with this lesson in the style of the great Danny Gatton
For those who may be unfamiliar with Danny Gatton, he was one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived, and he has been a major influence of mine for many years. Danny could move effortlessly from country and western swing to blues to jazz to bebop in the blink of an eye, and I learned so many licks from listening to his records. I’m still learning Danny Gatton licks! And as is the case with all of one’s influences, it’s a fun and challenging goal to bring them into our own playing in a natural and “organic” type of way.
Julian Lage takes an acoustic turn while Ally Venable turns up the heat in this week's essential guitar tracks
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Andy Fairweather Low: “I got Fender to make me an Esquire tuned to A... a beast. I tried using that with Eric Clapton and he said, ‘Put that away! Play a proper guitar’”
Defiantly old-school in his approach to music-making, with a delightfully quirky taste in guitars to boot, everybody’s favourite sideman has a new solo album, Flang Dang. Andy Fairweather Low first stepped into the spotlight and released a solo album 17 years ago. More accustomed to being a sideman to the likes of Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and George Harrison, he’s gone on record in the past declaring that he is more comfortable in that role rather than bandleader.
Roger Waters has rerecorded Pink Floyd classic The Dark Side of the Moon: “Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! It’s my project”
Having reportedly cut his former Pink Floyd bandmates out of the album without their knowledge, Waters has reworked Dark Side and recorded spoken word over the album’s instrumentals. In a week in which relations between Roger Waters and his former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour reached new lows, Waters...
Black Belt Eagle Scout on how the Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent model, Fender Princeton Reverbs and nature all inform her powerful, emotive guitar sound
Katherine Paul is the singer and songwriter behind the Pacific Northwest-based Black Belt Eagle Scout. In her emotive, nuanced, and typically guitar-based songs, Paul touches on her homeland, her family and her Indigenous ancestors, interspersed with narratives from her own unique vantage point. Black Belt Eagle Scout is signed to...
Wolfgang Van Halen plans to use a number of Eddie's "notable guitars" for his solos on the new Mammoth WVH album
The recording sessions for Wolfgang Van Halen's second album as Mammoth WVH are well underway. In fact, Wolfgang revealed in a newly-published interview with Total Guitar (opens in new tab), the follow-up to 2021's Mammoth WVH is just about complete, but for the guitar solos. We’d love to stay in...
Schecter and Monuments' John Browne let the purple reign on shreddable new Tao signature electric
Available with six, seven or eight strings, the Tao has a swamp ash body with flame maple veneer, a wenge/paduak neck, Hipshot hardware and a pair of hot Schecter USA humbuckers. John Browne, resident prog-metal guitar whiz in Monuments and in his solo project Flux Conduct, has partnered with Schecter...
DOD relaunches beloved Overdrive Preamp 250 pedal
Last year, Cor-Tek – the parent company of Cort Guitars – announced that it had purchased the DigiTech and DOD pedal brands from Samsung. Samsung acquired DigiTech/DOD's former parent company, Harman, in 2017, and subsequently laid off the staff of both brands, and ceased development and production of their products.
Thomas McRocklin launches guitar plugin company PolyChrome DSP and claims the software has replaced over $3,000 worth of his own gear
The Kiesel-wrangling guitar teacher and social media star has entered the guitar software arena with one plugin to rule 'em all. YouTube guitarist and educator Thomas McRocklin has launched his own guitar plugin company, PolyChrome DSP, and promises a veritable cornucopia of electric guitar tones for the player who’s willing to take their sound digital.
Chapman adds new guitars to its high-spec, mid-priced Pro Series, including baritone and 7-string options
The UK-based brand expands its value-for-money production-line run with 15 new model variants. Chapman Guitars has announced a host of new options for its Pro Series, including ML1 and ML3 Pro Modern and ML3 Traditional models, with new finishes and seven-string and baritone guitar options. In total there are 15...
This instrumental virtuoso is evolving this tiny, traditional Brazilian guitar – and jamming with Steve Vai provided the inspiration
The four-string, 13”-scale Bahian guitar has remained relatively true to its heritage since it was invented back in the 1940s. Now, Igor Hereda – with the help of a radical six-string signature model – is aiming to bring the instrument into the modern era. Electric guitars, acoustic...
Analog Man reveals it worked on a best-selling budget Electro-Harmonix pedal
Mike Piera, founder of pedal builder Analog Man, has revealed that his firm worked closely with Electro-Harmonix in the development of its popular East River Drive pedal. Piera recently took to Instagram to recall the development of the overdrive pedal and praise the resulting production from EHX. We check over...
Fully interchangeable, modular and easily swapped out, are Organic Pickups the future for electric guitar humbuckers?
Organic Pickups has launched a series of electric guitar pickups with an innovative modular design that allows you to swap them in and out of your guitar on the fly. Once you hooked up the baseplate to your electric guitar as you would any other humbucker, you can choose any modular pickup unit from the You series, and swap them in.
Architects’ Josh Middleton has just designed a radical new ESP body shape – and it’s the most metal guitar we’ve seen for quite some time
A BC Rich Stealth, EVH Star, Jackson Warrior hybrid? Whatever it is, it’s got our attention – and there's another one on the way. Sylosis and Architects virtuoso Josh Middleton has taken to social media to show off his latest custom shop ESP electric guitar – and it’s caused quite a stir among six-string fans.
