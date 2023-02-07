ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Mustaine is set to collaborate with Body Count once again, Ice-T says

Mustaine appeared on the metal legends' 2017 album, Bloodlust, with Body Count frontman Ice-T subsequently returning the favor on Megadeth's 2022 track, Night Stalkers. Metal legends Body Count are currently hard at work on Merciless, the follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2020 LP, Carnivore. In a new interview with Metal Hammer...
Hone your hybrid picking with this lesson in the style of the great Danny Gatton

For those who may be unfamiliar with Danny Gatton, he was one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived, and he has been a major influence of mine for many years. Danny could move effortlessly from country and western swing to blues to jazz to bebop in the blink of an eye, and I learned so many licks from listening to his records. I’m still learning Danny Gatton licks! And as is the case with all of one’s influences, it’s a fun and challenging goal to bring them into our own playing in a natural and “organic” type of way.
Julian Lage takes an acoustic turn while Ally Venable turns up the heat in this week's essential guitar tracks

We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34

Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Andy Fairweather Low: “I got Fender to make me an Esquire tuned to A... a beast. I tried using that with Eric Clapton and he said, ‘Put that away! Play a proper guitar’”

Defiantly old-school in his approach to music-making, with a delightfully quirky taste in guitars to boot, everybody’s favourite sideman has a new solo album, Flang Dang. Andy Fairweather Low first stepped into the spotlight and released a solo album 17 years ago. More accustomed to being a sideman to the likes of Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and George Harrison, he’s gone on record in the past declaring that he is more comfortable in that role rather than bandleader.
Black Belt Eagle Scout on how the Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent model, Fender Princeton Reverbs and nature all inform her powerful, emotive guitar sound

Katherine Paul is the singer and songwriter behind the Pacific Northwest-based Black Belt Eagle Scout. In her emotive, nuanced, and typically guitar-based songs, Paul touches on her homeland, her family and her Indigenous ancestors, interspersed with narratives from her own unique vantage point. Black Belt Eagle Scout is signed to...
DOD relaunches beloved Overdrive Preamp 250 pedal

Last year, Cor-Tek – the parent company of Cort Guitars – announced that it had purchased the DigiTech and DOD pedal brands from Samsung. Samsung acquired DigiTech/DOD's former parent company, Harman, in 2017, and subsequently laid off the staff of both brands, and ceased development and production of their products.
Thomas McRocklin launches guitar plugin company PolyChrome DSP and claims the software has replaced over $3,000 worth of his own gear

The Kiesel-wrangling guitar teacher and social media star has entered the guitar software arena with one plugin to rule 'em all. YouTube guitarist and educator Thomas McRocklin has launched his own guitar plugin company, PolyChrome DSP, and promises a veritable cornucopia of electric guitar tones for the player who’s willing to take their sound digital.
Analog Man reveals it worked on a best-selling budget Electro-Harmonix pedal

Mike Piera, founder of pedal builder Analog Man, has revealed that his firm worked closely with Electro-Harmonix in the development of its popular East River Drive pedal. Piera recently took to Instagram to recall the development of the overdrive pedal and praise the resulting production from EHX. We check over...
Architects’ Josh Middleton has just designed a radical new ESP body shape – and it’s the most metal guitar we’ve seen for quite some time

A BC Rich Stealth, EVH Star, Jackson Warrior hybrid? Whatever it is, it’s got our attention – and there's another one on the way. Sylosis and Architects virtuoso Josh Middleton has taken to social media to show off his latest custom shop ESP electric guitar – and it’s caused quite a stir among six-string fans.

