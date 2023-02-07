ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poinsett County, AR

actionnews5.com

2 dead, another injured in Marianna shooting

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Two victims are dead and another is injured in a shooting in Marianna, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon, according to Lee County Coroner Kevin Caffey. The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Florida Street. Action News 5 was told...
MARIANNA, AR
actionnews5.com

Memphis teen arrested for armed carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest after a armed carjacking near Germantown. On Feb. 9 at 12:45 a.m., MPD responded to a carjacking call at the Extended Stay America-Memphis-Quail Hollow hotel on Quail Hollow Road. Officers were advised that the victim arrived at the hotel with her...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man accused of raping child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child. 21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving...
PARAGOULD, AR
actionnews5.com

Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Cause of Marshall Price’s in-custody death released

PARAGOULD, Ark. – The death certificate for Marshall Ray Price, who died in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department last December, was released to family this week. The certificate states that the immediate cause of death was hypovolemic shock. The certificate goes on to state that the...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A child was hit by vehicle while riding a bike in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department the incident happened Saturday afternoon right in front of Domino’s Pizza on East Johnson Avenue. Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash. There has been no...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Drug arrest made during traffic stop, thanks to K-9

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to drugs taken off the streets and a driver arrested. The Jonesboro Police Department posted on social media that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Corporal Heath Loggains conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Apache Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.
JONESBORO, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in Hollywood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted after a business burglary on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the burglary at 2:52 a.m. at Pit Stop Chelsea on 2230 Chelsea Avenue. Police say that officers were told forced entry was made into the business...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis. A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Affidavit: 23-year-old fatally shoots boyfriend after he allegedly hit her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads. On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
MEMPHIS, TN
whiterivernow.com

16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures

Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run-down. Short-staffed. And more dangerous than the most notorious jail in the country. The Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis surpassed Rikers Island last year in the percentage of inmates who died in custody. The county jail is a pre-trial facility. The 2,300...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
MEMPHIS, TN

