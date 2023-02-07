Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
2 dead, another injured in Marianna shooting
MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Two victims are dead and another is injured in a shooting in Marianna, Arkansas, on Saturday afternoon, according to Lee County Coroner Kevin Caffey. The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Florida Street. Action News 5 was told...
actionnews5.com
Memphis teen arrested for armed carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest after a armed carjacking near Germantown. On Feb. 9 at 12:45 a.m., MPD responded to a carjacking call at the Extended Stay America-Memphis-Quail Hollow hotel on Quail Hollow Road. Officers were advised that the victim arrived at the hotel with her...
actionnews5.com
Two suspects arrested for home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened in Lakeland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for a home invasion and attempted carjacking that happened on Jan. 14 in Lakeland. Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks are both charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property $60K-$250K, and possessing stolen property.
Kait 8
Man accused of raping child
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child. 21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving...
actionnews5.com
Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
neareport.com
Cause of Marshall Price’s in-custody death released
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The death certificate for Marshall Ray Price, who died in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department last December, was released to family this week. The certificate states that the immediate cause of death was hypovolemic shock. The certificate goes on to state that the...
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Kait 8
Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A child was hit by vehicle while riding a bike in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department the incident happened Saturday afternoon right in front of Domino’s Pizza on East Johnson Avenue. Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash. There has been no...
Kait 8
Drug arrest made during traffic stop, thanks to K-9
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to drugs taken off the streets and a driver arrested. The Jonesboro Police Department posted on social media that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Corporal Heath Loggains conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Apache Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
actionnews5.com
DA’s office to review all prior cases of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing all prior cases involving the five Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. It was announced Thursday that each officers’ previous cases, closed and pending, will be reviewed. Former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in Hollywood area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted after a business burglary on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the burglary at 2:52 a.m. at Pit Stop Chelsea on 2230 Chelsea Avenue. Police say that officers were told forced entry was made into the business...
actionnews5.com
Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis. A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett,...
actionnews5.com
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New documents show the involvement of former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop. Hemphill was fired for his personal conduct during the night of Nichols’ death. Unlike the five other officers who were fired, Hemphill has not been charged criminally.
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
actionnews5.com
Affidavit: 23-year-old fatally shoots boyfriend after he allegedly hit her
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads. On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
whiterivernow.com
16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures
Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run-down. Short-staffed. And more dangerous than the most notorious jail in the country. The Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis surpassed Rikers Island last year in the percentage of inmates who died in custody. The county jail is a pre-trial facility. The 2,300...
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
