Code of ethics for town boards adopted
MOUNT DESERT — A Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct that applies to members of all town boards, committees and commissions was adopted Monday night by the Select Board. “Our intent is to create an atmosphere that welcomes the participation of all citizens who seek to share their knowledge, expertise and experience in service to the Town of Mount Desert,” the introduction to the code reads in part.
James (Jim) Gordon Lowenstein
Longtime Mount Desert summer resident Ambassador James (Jim) Gordon Lowenstein passed away, age 95, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
Anderson joins AARP as associate director of outreach
PORTLAND — Alf Anderson, former executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, has been named associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Maine. According to a press release from AARP, Anderson will work on advocacy and outreach initiatives designed to enhance awareness and community relationships, while identifying and engaging volunteers in grassroots advocacy campaigns that support AARP’s policy goals. AARP Maine strives to develop a presence in communities statewide through strengthening visibility, media presence, volunteer capacity, building community partnerships, delivering social impact programs, events, and activities and outreach to AARP members and their families.
Alternate funding for big projects proposed
MOUNT DESERT — Because of stock market volatility, Finance Director Jake Wright will be using funding sources other than the town’s Capital Gains Reserve to pay for several capital projects. Voters at last year’s annual town meeting authorized using $360,600 from the Capital Gains Reserve for the culvert...
Select Board appoints new member to comp plan task force
TREMONT — The Select Board appointed a new member to the Comprehensive Plan Task Force at its Feb. 6 meeting. Select Board Vice Chair McKenzie Jewett formerly held one of the two Select Board seats on the task force but said that she would have to step down due to a scheduling conflict.
Benefit takeout dinner to be held Feb. 12
MOUNT DESERT — A benefit takeout lasagna dinner is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse. Donations will benefit heating assistance for the MDI Campfire Coalition and for Ukraine, Afghanistan and refugee camps worldwide.
Celebrate International Women’s Day with roses
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Celebrate the women in your life on International Women’s Day March 8 by ordering roses from the YWCA of Mount Desert Island during its 8th annual sale. The deadline for ordering is March 1. The color of the roses is persimmon, which is the...
Narcan training at NEH library
MOUNT DESERT — John Lennon, deputy chief of the Mount Desert and Bar Harbor fire departments, will lead a Narcan training session on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. The session is open to anyone who is interested in learning how to administer this...
Tremont holds future land use workshop
TREMONT — The town hosted a Future Land Use workshop on Feb. 2 as a way for residents to participate in the comprehensive planning process. Sam Peikes and Ben Smith of North Star Planning and Susanne Paul of the Musson Group led a discussion and presented plans for the future of the town.
