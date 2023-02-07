The Mount Desert Islander will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The deadline for Real Estate advertising for the Feb. 23 issue moves ahead to Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. The Arts ad deadline, including restaurant advertising, is Thursday, Feb. 16 at noon. The deadline for all other advertising, including classifieds and public notices, is Friday, Feb. 17 at noon. Obituary deadlines remain the same. The deadline for all opinion pieces, including letters to the editor, is Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.

2 DAYS AGO