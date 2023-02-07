Read full article on original website
Narcan training at NEH library
MOUNT DESERT — John Lennon, deputy chief of the Mount Desert and Bar Harbor fire departments, will lead a Narcan training session on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. The session is open to anyone who is interested in learning how to administer this...
Code of ethics for town boards adopted
MOUNT DESERT — A Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct that applies to members of all town boards, committees and commissions was adopted Monday night by the Select Board. “Our intent is to create an atmosphere that welcomes the participation of all citizens who seek to share their knowledge, expertise and experience in service to the Town of Mount Desert,” the introduction to the code reads in part.
Early Islander deadlines for Presidents' Day
The Mount Desert Islander will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The deadline for Real Estate advertising for the Feb. 23 issue moves ahead to Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. The Arts ad deadline, including restaurant advertising, is Thursday, Feb. 16 at noon. The deadline for all other advertising, including classifieds and public notices, is Friday, Feb. 17 at noon. Obituary deadlines remain the same. The deadline for all opinion pieces, including letters to the editor, is Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.
Celebrate International Women’s Day with roses
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Celebrate the women in your life on International Women’s Day March 8 by ordering roses from the YWCA of Mount Desert Island during its 8th annual sale. The deadline for ordering is March 1. The color of the roses is persimmon, which is the...
Benefit takeout dinner to be held Feb. 12
MOUNT DESERT — A benefit takeout lasagna dinner is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse. Donations will benefit heating assistance for the MDI Campfire Coalition and for Ukraine, Afghanistan and refugee camps worldwide.
Alternate funding for big projects proposed
MOUNT DESERT — Because of stock market volatility, Finance Director Jake Wright will be using funding sources other than the town’s Capital Gains Reserve to pay for several capital projects. Voters at last year’s annual town meeting authorized using $360,600 from the Capital Gains Reserve for the culvert...
James (Jim) Gordon Lowenstein
Longtime Mount Desert summer resident Ambassador James (Jim) Gordon Lowenstein passed away, age 95, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
Right whale disentangled in Georgia
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — North Atlantic right whale No. 3812 – a 15-year-old male named Nimbus – was sighted entangled in Georgia waters, with multiple agencies and experts responding, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries reported Jan. 20. The approximately 375 feet of rope removed had passed...
Select Board appoints new member to comp plan task force
TREMONT — The Select Board appointed a new member to the Comprehensive Plan Task Force at its Feb. 6 meeting. Select Board Vice Chair McKenzie Jewett formerly held one of the two Select Board seats on the task force but said that she would have to step down due to a scheduling conflict.
Regular season ends swimmingly for Trojans
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team finished its regular season on a high note Feb. 3, notching a 239-80 combined team win over the visitors from Bangor High School. MDI took first place in 19 of the 24 events held during the meet as...
