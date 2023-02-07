Read full article on original website
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
tapinto.net
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove.
Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament
UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?
The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
Chargers Exciting Comeback Moves Team to First Round in Greater Middlesex County Tournament
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Thirteenth seeded Spotswood High School was down 37-25 at the halftime break to 20th seeded Carteret High School in the preliminary round of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament Tuesday. Spotswood scored 49 points in the final two quarters to take down the Ramblers and move into the first round of the county tournament. Kiye Walker lead the Chargers offense, dropping 23 points. Aiden Scher and Rion Ahmetaj both scored 15 for Spotswood. Daniel Yarus put up nine points. Albion Ahmetaj added eight points and Casey Cumiskey chipped in two. Andre Diaz scored a game-high 28 points for Carteret. Asi Powell...
tapinto.net
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981
CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
tapinto.net
Randolph Girls Basketball Wins again on Night Honoring “Women in Sports”
RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Lady Rams basketball team kept their magical 2022-23 season going strong when they defeated Mendham 56-28 on Tuesday Feb. 7, moving their record to 19-1. The girls hope the win helps keep their momentum positive as they gear up for a County Tournament Semifinals matchup ( Friday Feb 10 ) with powerhouse Morris Catholic, a team who is ranked among the top in the country. ( game and ceremony photos in link at bottom of page )
Former N.J. 5-star recruit finds latest home in winding college football career
Antonio Alfano has found a new home. The former five-star defensive line recruit from Colonia — who starred at Bergen Catholic, Rahway and Colonia High School before who signed with Alabama in the class of 2019 — is currently enrolled at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.
wrnjradio.com
Reese Vanderhoof named Sussex County Community College Woman of the Year
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Athletic Department would like to congratulate Sophomore student-athlete Reese Vanderhoof on being named the SCCC Woman of the Year and the Sussex representative for National Girls and Women in Sport (NAGWS) Day. Vanderhoof accepts the award on behalf...
tapinto.net
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd.
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Picatinny Arsenal to Continue Blasting Wednesday and Thursday
JEFFERSON, NJ - Sparta Police Department confirmed Picatinny Arsenal will continue to be blasting on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The blasting began on Tuesday. The sounds and vibrations from the blasts can be felt for miles from the military installation on Route 15.
tapinto.net
Newark Schools Show Four Straight Months of Rising Absenteeism
Newark’s school attendance figures showed staggeringly high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels for the four consecutive months starting the 2022-23 school year, with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of...
$540K Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Somerset County
TRENTON, NJ – One Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Tuesday’s, Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $540,754. This week’s winning numbers were 03, 08, 17, 28, and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. Hudson County’s winning ticket was purchased at Krauszer’s Convenience Store on Church Street in Liberty Corner. A bonus check for $2,000 will be issued to the retailer for the sold winning ticket. Executive Director James Carey released this statement, “Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding The post $540K Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Somerset County appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
Nostalgic for Portugal? New coffee house opens in Somerset County, NJ
🔴 POURtuga Coffee House has just opened on the Watchung Circle in Somerset County. 🔴 The owners had a vision to make guests feel like they were visiting their grandma's house in Portugal. 🔴 The place serves delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso. A new Portuguese coffee...
tapinto.net
Win $50K in Home Improvements from RJW Exteriors
LAKE HOPATCONG, NJ – RJW Exteriors is excited to announce it has doubled the value of its annual Home Makeover Giveaway for 2023. For this year’s contest - the company’s third - RJW Exteriors is giving a lucky winner up to $50,000 toward new windows, doors, roofing and/or siding.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February. Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
