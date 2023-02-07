Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
The 25 best Valentine's Day gifts ideas for her and him
From the red and pink decorations to receiving a little surprise from the one you love, Valentine’s Day is a fun reminder to show your affection to those you love. But it doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot on those you care about! We’ve compiled a fantastic list of gift options, no matter the size of your budget.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open
Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Celebrate the Color of the Year with these 10 home decor picks
This year, Pantone has chosen Viva Magenta. This bold hue is the perfect color to add joy and excitement to any room.
AOL Corp
I'm an interior designer and these are my 15 favorite new home items at Target
Here's a little secret from professional interior designers like myself: Target is a top source of stylish yet affordable home furniture and accessories. Lucky for us, the store just launched its latest collections! I've curated the best finds below, sure to elevate your home aesthetic to the next level. Then browse what's blooming in their home department to fill in with whatever strikes your fancy—home design should be a unique reflection of your own sense of style. (If you don't think you have a real style, don't worry — find all these pieces work pretty nicely together, just load them into your cart).
BHG
Le Creuset’s Newest Color Collection Takes on the Moody Kitchen Trend
If you know your way around a kitchen, chances are good that you’re familiar with Le Creuset, the makers of the much-beloved cast iron and stoneware kitchen goods that come in a rainbow of vibrant colors. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are so treasured among master chefs and home cooks that they are often passed down through generations. Even our editors have fallen into #LeCreusetLove, swooning over everything from their durable coffee mugs to their splurge-worthy roasting pans (ideal for Thanksgiving turkey).
This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It
And it’s on sale for as little as $10 at Amazon Let's face it: Fashion trends come and go, but our wardrobe always needs basics we can style around seasonal pieces that are already in our closets. So when we find a T-shirt that's popular with thousands of shoppers, we tend to stock up — especially when it's on sale. The top in question? The Perfect Long-Sleeve T-shirt from Hanes, which has racked up more than 17,500 perfect ratings and is a best-seller in its category on Amazon....
BHG
A New Costco Food Court Hack Upgrades the Iconic $1.50 Hot Dog
When Costco CFO Richard Galanti announced in September 2022 that the retail giant plans to keep the cost of the hot dog combo at store food courts at $1.50, the price since 1985, “forever,” cheers rang out from loyal (and frugal) Costco customers. But some creative combo fans aren’t content with a simple bun wrapped around their hotdogs: In January, a Reddit user shared a photo of a creation called the “Forbidden Glizzy,” and now Costco members everywhere are putting this modified Costco hot dog (“glizzy” is slang for hot dog) to the test.
BHG
These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now
Whether you’re whipping up favorite recipes or trying new ones or chatting with family and friends, the kitchen is where many people spend most of their time at home. It’s only natural, then, that almost as much time is spent sprucing up this space, and a great kitchen towel can make all the difference. If your dish towels have seen better days or you’re looking for something that can help you to clean up more efficiently, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s on sale for just $19.
IKEA’s $80 SATSUMAS Is More Than Just a Plant Stand, and It Transformed My Guest Bedroom in the Most Unexpected Way
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For years, I craved an apartment with a guest room. I cringed every time I had to relegate an out-of-town friend to the couch or worse, force them to spend money on a nearby hotel. I longed to be a proper host and create a real sanctuary for my visitors — a wish that was granted when I finally upgraded to a two-bedroom, where the spare room could operate both as my home office and a cozy guest room.
KitchenAid Announced Their 2023 Color of the Year — and It’s Perfect for Spring
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. KitchenAid is one of our editors’ favorite sources of top-of-the-line kitchen appliances for many, many reasons. A lot of them are practical reasons, such as high-powered motors that help blenders crush ice and help stand mixers knead sticky bread dough. But we’d be lying if we said those are the only reasons we’re such big fans. On top of being hardworking, their gear always looks amazing, and to perk up our spirits at a time of the year when we really need a boost, KitchenAid is adding a new color to their stunning palette.
BHG
How to Eat Guava, According to Chefs
Guava's flavor is most commonly described as an intersection of strawberry and pear, sometimes with traces of lemon or passionfruit. But what is this fruit whose flavor has become more and more common on menus? Its profile and popularity has continued to grow alongside that of its complementary Latin cuisine. What does it look like? And before we get into how to eat a guava or how to pick a guava, first, how do we even identify a guava?
Comments / 0