ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers take Cowboys LT Tyler Smith over Ikem Ekwonu in ESPN's 2022 redraft

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uapuz_0kflmOJb00

There wasn’t much else the Carolina Panthers could’ve asked out of rookie Ikem Ekwonu in 2022. But should they have asked for another hog molly back last April?

ESPN’s David Newton seems to think so.

In the worldwide leader’s two-round redo of the 2022 NFL draft, Newton—with Carolina’s sixth overall pick—passes up Ekwonu for University of Tulsa product and Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Smith. He writes:

With quarterback Brock Purdy off the board here, it would have been easy to stick with Ekwonu. He had a solid season after a slow start and has shown the promise to be a long-term solution to a longtime issue. Smith, however, graded out slightly higher for the league’s ninth-ranked run offense and allowed seven sacks after being thrown into the position right before the season. Ekwonu allowed eight.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Ekwonu earned an overall offensive grade of 65.3 while Smith—the draft’s 24th overall selection—pulled in a 71.4. Both, additionally, were charged with six sacks apiece by the site.

Ickey wouldn’t drop too far in the ESPN redraft, falling into the laps of Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders at the 11th spot of the first round.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. ran how fast?

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is a massive young man, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He showed flashes of his ability this past fall, registering 19 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from really breaking out, but the results of his just scratching the surface of his potential have many Buckeyes and fans expecting Hall to have a massive third season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy