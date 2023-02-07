ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

10 electric cars with the longest range

Electric cars are becoming increasingly common, but there’s still one issue that new EV buyers run into — range anxiety. Because charging isn’t as easy or as quick as filling up a tank of gas, range can make or break an EV — it dictates how far you’ll be able to drive before you run out of juice.
clublexus.com

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts as ‘Ultimate Family SUV’

The Grand Highlander arrives for Chicago Auto Show with ample cargo and passenger space as well as three available powertrains. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is finally here. Toyota is billing it as the ultimate family SUV. And the specifications and features available on the Grand Highlander prove that calling it the ultimate family SUV is more than just marketing speak. There are three available powertrains. The 2.4L turbo gas engine we see in the 2023 Highlander. The 2.5L Hybrid with an estimated 34 mpg combined rating. And for the thrill seekers a 362-horsepower Hybrid MAX option. Whatever powertrain you select you will be getting an SUV with a generous-sized third row. There is plenty of cargo space, a 12.3-inch multimedia display, and a whole lot more. For local runs into town or trips across the country. The new Grand Highlander can get you there in style and comfort.
torquenews.com

Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made

This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Widely Used Fighter Jets on Earth

Whether establishing air superiority on the battlefield or intercepting incoming enemy aircraft, fighter jets are designed for high speed maneuverability. They are highly expensive pieces of equipment, and as a result they are often built to last. Some fighter jets still in service date back to the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate

With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
ConsumerAffairs

Ever been yo-yo’ed? The next time you go to buy a car, make sure you aren't

A deal is a deal is a deal, right? Apparently not in the eyes of some unscrupulous auto dealers. Gradually over the past couple of years, auto dealers have started leveraging so-called “yo-yo’ing” – a scenario where a consumer buys a car, gets it home, and then a few weeks later, gets a call from the dealership saying that their financing wasn’t approved. The kicker is that the consumer could reapply, but at a higher interest rate and monthly payment.
torquenews.com

Best New-Car Deals from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks to help you choose a good car at a good price with their newly revised monthly list of the best new-car deals that consists of nine SUVs and one full-size pickup truck. Good Deals on New SUVs and Pickups. It’s...
boatingmag.com

Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Rotax S Outboard Engine

This new outboard marries the high power-to-weight ratio of a traditional outboard while creating a wide-open aft deck that enhances access to water. Configured horizontally, instead of vertically, these new Rotax S outboards are available in 115- and 150-hp ratings. Another advantage of the Rotax outboard is its designed and...

