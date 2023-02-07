The Grand Highlander arrives for Chicago Auto Show with ample cargo and passenger space as well as three available powertrains. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is finally here. Toyota is billing it as the ultimate family SUV. And the specifications and features available on the Grand Highlander prove that calling it the ultimate family SUV is more than just marketing speak. There are three available powertrains. The 2.4L turbo gas engine we see in the 2023 Highlander. The 2.5L Hybrid with an estimated 34 mpg combined rating. And for the thrill seekers a 362-horsepower Hybrid MAX option. Whatever powertrain you select you will be getting an SUV with a generous-sized third row. There is plenty of cargo space, a 12.3-inch multimedia display, and a whole lot more. For local runs into town or trips across the country. The new Grand Highlander can get you there in style and comfort.

1 DAY AGO