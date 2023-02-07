Read full article on original website
Official relives controversial Tiger Woods rock ruling on ESPN broadcast
Golf broadcasts continue to up their game in three specific ways. The first advancement is in what we’re seeing. Simply put, we have more opportunities to watch golf. The Tour’s streaming transition to ESPN+ last year has delivered a high-quality product that means you can have golf on, like, all the time. And you can see the ball without squinting, too.
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Can range balls damage my golf clubs? | Gear Questions You’re Afraid to Ask
Welcome to Gear Questions You’re Afraid to Ask, a GOLF.com series produced in partnership with Cleveland/Srixon Golf. This week we discuss the lasting effects hitting range balls might have on your golf clubs. Can I damage my golf clubs from hitting too many range balls? – Don N., California...
Follow these 3 tips to bomb your driver off the tee
Bombing your driver still remains one of the most impressive skills on the golf course. When a golfer can increase their club speed enough to gain an additional 20 or 30 yards off the tee, it can mean the difference between a par or a bogey. Unfortunately, not everyone has...
Report: Phil Mickelson "nervous and probably should be" about new mémoire
There could soon be a fresh news cycle about Phil Mickelson. That is because on 15 August a new book by Billy Walters will be released. If you didn't know, Walters, 76, is a famed sports bettor who went to prison in 2017 for insider trading. Mickelson was caught up...
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News
Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments
Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This ridiculous Rory McIlroy recovery shot left announcers nearly speechless
The battle for World No. 1 may just beginning this week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, but the battle for best recovery shot looks over before some guys have even started the tournament. That's because we're already giving that unofficial honor to Rory McIlroy, the current World No. 1,...
Pro putts into the water, chips-in for bogey, WDs in wild Phoenix Open sequence
It may take the rest of the year for the sequence that unraveled on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open to repeat itself over the span of a week on the PGA Tour. It will almost certainly take much longer for the same sequence of events to happen to one player in the span of an hour.
Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"
Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
I played at an Open Championship golf course, struggled to break 100 but I made memories to last a lifetime
Playing one of the most iconic courses in world golf can be daunting, so relax, forget about your score and make some memories
TPC Scottsdale rates: What it costs to play the WM Phoenix Open course
Welcome to WM Phoenix Open week, where the weather is warm, the drinks are cold and the field is stacked. There’s a lot to love about the PGA Tour’s second designated event of the season, which starts today at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, but let’s add one more reason to that list: you can play the host course.
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
SHANK?! PGA Tour pro sends one into the crowd at Phoenix Open's rowdy par-3 16th
PGA Tour pro Keith Mitchell held an early share of the lead when he boarded the iconic par-3 16th on day one of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. That was until he semi-shanked his tee shot into the crowd. "What was that... a shank?!" said the PGA Tour commentator...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?
First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
