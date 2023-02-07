ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Official relives controversial Tiger Woods rock ruling on ESPN broadcast

Golf broadcasts continue to up their game in three specific ways. The first advancement is in what we’re seeing. Simply put, we have more opportunities to watch golf. The Tour’s streaming transition to ESPN+ last year has delivered a high-quality product that means you can have golf on, like, all the time. And you can see the ball without squinting, too.
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf.com

Follow these 3 tips to bomb your driver off the tee

Bombing your driver still remains one of the most impressive skills on the golf course. When a golfer can increase their club speed enough to gain an additional 20 or 30 yards off the tee, it can mean the difference between a par or a bogey. Unfortunately, not everyone has...
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments

Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"

Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

TPC Scottsdale rates: What it costs to play the WM Phoenix Open course

Welcome to WM Phoenix Open week, where the weather is warm, the drinks are cold and the field is stacked. There’s a lot to love about the PGA Tour’s second designated event of the season, which starts today at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, but let’s add one more reason to that list: you can play the host course.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

