Washington DC official charged with shooting dead 13-year-old he claimed was breaking into cars
A man accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder. Forty-one-year-old Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with second-degree murder, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference, per FOX 5.Mr Lewis fired several shots at Karon Blake on 7 January after he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Mr Lewis reportedly gave CPR to the...
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison
One day following the Capitol disturbance, Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away. A second man who had been initially accused of the assault received a time-served sentence. A New Jersey man who admitted to spraying pepper spray into the face of Officer Brian D. Sicknick on January 6, 2021, as the Capitol was being stormed was given a sentence of nearly seven years in jail on Friday in front of a sea of uniformed police officers.
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video
A federal grand jury has charged two law enforcement officers with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Man caught with water gun full of poison was on way to kill ex-wife in Texas, feds say
The man planned to go on vacation after spraying his ex with the ricin made at his Florida home, prosecutors said.
US News and World Report
Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Tri-City Herald
‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say
Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
6-year-old boy who shot his teacher previously said he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, report says
The Washington Post obtained text messages from school employees, which revealed alarming details about the boy's behavior before the shooting.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Allegedly Armed Wives With Guns & Suicide Pills To Use If Police Ever Tried To Break The Family Apart
New reports are coming out that Dances with Wolves actor and alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse reportedly gave his wives guns and “suicide pills” to use in case the police ever attempted to “break their family apart,” RadarOnline.com has learned.On Tuesday, Chasing Horse was arrested on sex abuse charges, and now reports are claiming he trained his five wives to use firearms and allegedly ordered them to “shoot it out” with police or ingest the fatal pills he stockpiled as a backup plan if they ever came to tear the family apart.The actor was accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous...
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Fatal Shooting Of Black Teen By White Suspect Ruled A Homicide: Report
The suspect was cleared of murder charges after claiming self-defense in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony
Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son Days after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on their South Carolina property, authorities brought in Alex Murdaugh for questioning. They suspected the once-prominent attorney had shot and killed the pair on June 7, 2021, prosecutors have said. They believed that he had murdered his family and then changed clothes and visited his mother to establish an alibi, say prosecutors. Murdaugh sat down with Jeff Croft, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. During the...
