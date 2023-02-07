ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Washington DC official charged with shooting dead 13-year-old he claimed was breaking into cars

A man accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder. Forty-one-year-old Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with second-degree murder, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference, per FOX 5.Mr Lewis fired several shots at Karon Blake on 7 January after he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Mr Lewis reportedly gave CPR to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Joseph Godwin

The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison

One day following the Capitol disturbance, Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away. A second man who had been initially accused of the assault received a time-served sentence. A New Jersey man who admitted to spraying pepper spray into the face of Officer Brian D. Sicknick on January 6, 2021, as the Capitol was being stormed was given a sentence of nearly seven years in jail on Friday in front of a sea of uniformed police officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man

A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
WESTMINSTER, CO
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
Tri-City Herald

‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say

Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
YAZOO CITY, MS
RadarOnline

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Allegedly Armed Wives With Guns & Suicide Pills To Use If Police Ever Tried To Break The Family Apart

New reports are coming out that Dances with Wolves actor and alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse reportedly gave his wives guns and “suicide pills” to use in case the police ever attempted to “break their family apart,” RadarOnline.com has learned.On Tuesday, Chasing Horse was arrested on sex abuse charges, and now reports are claiming he trained his five wives to use firearms and allegedly ordered them to “shoot it out” with police or ingest the fatal pills he stockpiled as a backup plan if they ever came to tear the family apart.The actor was accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son Days after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on their South Carolina property, authorities brought in Alex Murdaugh for questioning. They suspected the once-prominent attorney had shot and killed the pair on June 7, 2021, prosecutors have said. They believed that he had murdered his family and then changed clothes and visited his mother to establish an alibi, say prosecutors. Murdaugh sat down with Jeff Croft, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. During the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

