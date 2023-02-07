Read full article on original website
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
Phys.org
'You must have a preference': How does lack of preference affect joint decision-making?
According to a new study by Dr. Yonat Zwebner of Reichman University's Arison School of Business and her colleagues, when someone says that they have "no preference," it has an effect on the consumption experience. For example, when you and your friend are debating where to eat lunch, and your...
psychologytoday.com
A Transformation of Purpose: From Selfishness to Altruism
There are different types of purpose, such as survival, personal-accumulative, and altruistic. After 'transformation through turmoil,' people undergo a shift in purpose. People become more connected to others, less self-centered, and more altruistic. A sense of purpose means having a central, overarching goal (or goals) that provides a sense of...
psychologytoday.com
What’s in an Emotion Word?
The stories that emotion words represent are part of a shared system of meaning. When you label your experiences, you make them meaningful in ways that others can understand. Labeling negative emotional experiences can reduce feelings and patterns of autonomic activity associated with distress. Emotion words are handy things. They...
psychologytoday.com
How to Resolve Problems In a Healthy Way
Resolving conflict is possible when approached the correct way. Problems are stressful, avoid autopilot problem-solving. The other party has to want, or at least accept, a healthy resolution. A big part of living a balanced and fulfilled life lies in our ability to avoid and minimize conflict. When conflict does...
Improve your self-esteem.
Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
Medical News Today
How does the human brain create consciousness, and why?
How the brain conjures conscious awareness from the electrical activity of billions of individual nerve cells remains one of the great unanswered questions of life. Each of us knows that we are conscious, in terms of having thoughts, perceptions, and feelings, but we are unable to prove it to anyone else. Only we have access to the mysterious essence that allows us to experience those thoughts, perceptions, and feelings.
Phys.org
Preference for naturally talented over hard workers emerges in childhood, researchers find
Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have found that children think more highly of the naturally talented over hard workers, a preference that they carry into adulthood. That is the case even in China, a culture that places effort above natural talent, as people perceive...
psychologytoday.com
How Can We Regain Focus When Using Our Devices?
Rather than a digital detox, we need new practices for integrating technology into our lives so that we can achieve well-being. Design your day to incorporate time for contemplation, meditation, and replenishment. Know the times when your attention is at its peak: Use this time for when you need to...
psychologytoday.com
Why Less Is Often More
People feel that the more options they have, the greater their chances are of finding the choice that will perfectly satisfy their needs. A wealth of choices can become an overwhelming experience, which can directly impact a business's sales. Too many options cause a sort of paralysis in the decision-making...
Essence
Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows
A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
psychologytoday.com
How You Can Become an Ideal Love Partner
Understanding how we view time perspectives can help us let go of past and present negative experiences and behaviors. When our time perspectives lean toward the negative, not only are we affected, but so are those we know and love. By helping a significant other, we can also help ourselves.
Phys.org
Experts sound alarm on 'exploitative' baby formula industry
Baby milk formula companies are exploiting parents' emotions and manipulating scientific information and policymakers to generate sales at the expense of the health and rights of families, women, and children, argue an international team of scientists including experts from The Australian National University (ANU) and Deakin University. In a special...
psychologytoday.com
How Your Thoughts Affect Your Relationship
What "rules" might you have about relationships and how your partner behaves?. A qualified CBT therapist can help couples learn the skills they need to navigate conflict. Relationship distress can stir up a lot of emotions: anger, fear, sadness, and disgust. Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) teaches us that many emotions result from “automatic thoughts” or thoughts that arise spontaneously and may not be accurate or helpful. In relationships, both partners experience automatic thoughts relating to the behaviors of the other, and sometimes those thoughts and related emotions lead to discord in the relationship. My father, Dr. Aaron T. Beck, who developed CBT in the 1960s and 1970s, wrote about his work with couples in the book Love is Never Enough. So, what can CBT teach us about how partners can resolve disagreements and improve their relationships?
psychologytoday.com
Depression, Anxiety, and Binge Drinking
Depression increases the risk of binge drinking. Anxiety decreases the risk of binge drinking. Self-medicating with alcohol is not effective, and can actually amplify mental health problems. Alcohol is used as an escape. We might unwind with a drink after a stressful day at work, let loose with a couple...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Load in Early Motherhood
Postpartum mood disorders affect as many as 75 to 80 percent of mothers. Mental load, or emotional load and invisible labor, weighs on mothers in unexpected ways, including a sense of loss and loneliness. Finding a way to name and communicate about mental load can help mothers process loss, isolation,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Be a Better Friend: Tap Into Emotional Data
It's easy to let difficult emotions and negative assumptions get in the way of a good friendship. Be an emotion sleuth and gather important data about your own and others' feelings. Use this new information to make better decisions about how to react to protect your friendship. This Valentine's Day,...
Phys.org
Which groups of people tend to overestimate their IQ?
Vaitsa Giannoul, a social scientist with European University Cyprus, has looked into the question of which group or groups of people tend to overestimate their own level of intelligence. The study is published in the journal Brain and Behavior. Giannoul begins by noting that intelligence in humans is difficult to...
