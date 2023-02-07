What "rules" might you have about relationships and how your partner behaves?. A qualified CBT therapist can help couples learn the skills they need to navigate conflict. Relationship distress can stir up a lot of emotions: anger, fear, sadness, and disgust. Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) teaches us that many emotions result from “automatic thoughts” or thoughts that arise spontaneously and may not be accurate or helpful. In relationships, both partners experience automatic thoughts relating to the behaviors of the other, and sometimes those thoughts and related emotions lead to discord in the relationship. My father, Dr. Aaron T. Beck, who developed CBT in the 1960s and 1970s, wrote about his work with couples in the book Love is Never Enough. So, what can CBT teach us about how partners can resolve disagreements and improve their relationships?

2 DAYS AGO