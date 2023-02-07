One one of the coldest nights of the year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hunkered down in the newly opened emergency shelter for asylum-seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs and homeless advocate Shams DaBaron joined him – the three men sleeping on cots alongside other migrants staying in the center. It was a spur of the moment visit – one left off of the mayor’s public schedule and on the heels of a group of migrants’ resistance to moving from a Midtown hotel to the new location. “I would never ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself,” Adams said in a statement the next day. Read on for more of this week’s biggest news.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO