A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the US
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old Man
cityandstateny.com
NYC Council progressive schism and a cannabis crackdown
One one of the coldest nights of the year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hunkered down in the newly opened emergency shelter for asylum-seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs and homeless advocate Shams DaBaron joined him – the three men sleeping on cots alongside other migrants staying in the center. It was a spur of the moment visit – one left off of the mayor’s public schedule and on the heels of a group of migrants’ resistance to moving from a Midtown hotel to the new location. “I would never ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself,” Adams said in a statement the next day. Read on for more of this week’s biggest news.
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
cityandstateny.com
Fifteen council members leave the Progressive Caucus
Will the word “progressive” finally mean something in New York City?. Fifteen City Council Members chose not to stay in the Progressive Caucus after leaders asked them to sign a new statement of principles in an effort to tighten up its ranks. Council Members Erik Bottcher, Keith Powers,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
'Pivot and shift' to Plan B: Randalls Island tent city in infancy as Mayor Adams fends of critics of migrant shelter relocation
It was déjà vu all over again Tuesday as the city began constructing a tent migrant center on Randalls Island to replace the one they initially sought to open on flood-prone ground at the Bronx’s Orchard Beach. A coalition of city agencies such as the Department of...
New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens
NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer." It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
pix11.com
Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor
Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and DOC
This week, controversy engulfed the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, of which I am a member. At issue: the caucus’ decision to tighten itself up from a label anyone can claim regardless of their policy positions, their record as legislators, or even their attendance at caucus meetings – into a coherent political unit based on shared beliefs. Several of my colleagues who don’t share one of these beliefs, that we should “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction,” understandably chose to leave the caucus.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island's Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
Lady Gaga's Dad Complains 'Filthy' NYC Smells Like Weed
It's not the first time someone's spoken out about the smell of weed in the city after its recreational legalization.
cityandstateny.com
Being the city's social services commissioner is a hard job. And Gary Jenkins is leaving at a particularly difficult time.
It’s not an easy job to head New York City’s Department of Social Services. Ask any of the former commissioners. It’s an agency tasked with combating some of the city’s most challenging issues, like homelessness, poverty, the allocation of food stamps, and – recently – supporting the influx of asylum-seekers.
Help Wanted: Young urban farmers for $1,800 per month, no experience necessary
Green City Force event at Bayview Houses Farm in Brooklyn, Sept. 23, 2016. Young adults living in NYC public housing can apply now for Green City Force, a six-month training program for green economy jobs. [ more › ]
Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At "Woke" Democrats
NYC’s Mixxy Mayor, Eric Adams, is again picking a fight with “Woke” Democrats. Adams double-downed on his initial remarks while directing criticism toward the New York City Council members. Following President Biden’s State of The Union address to the nation, Adams appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning. The Mayor, who doesn’t miss an event […] The post Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn to alleviate overcrowding, officials say
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City Public Schools and the School Construction Authority are planning to use the site at 425 Ovington Ave. in Bay Ridge to house […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side
City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments
NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 ICONIC New York City Restaurants Every New Yorker Needs to Try
Visiting the Big Apple and wondering about the most iconic restaurants in New York City restaurants you can’t afford to miss? I was in your shoes once too, before moving to NYC six years ago. I can attest that your search is worthwhile, because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a proper (and unforgettable) meal.
