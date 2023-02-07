ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cityandstateny.com

NYC Council progressive schism and a cannabis crackdown

One one of the coldest nights of the year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hunkered down in the newly opened emergency shelter for asylum-seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs and homeless advocate Shams DaBaron joined him – the three men sleeping on cots alongside other migrants staying in the center. It was a spur of the moment visit – one left off of the mayor’s public schedule and on the heels of a group of migrants’ resistance to moving from a Midtown hotel to the new location. “I would never ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself,” Adams said in a statement the next day. Read on for more of this week’s biggest news.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Fifteen council members leave the Progressive Caucus

Will the word “progressive” finally mean something in New York City?. Fifteen City Council Members chose not to stay in the Progressive Caucus after leaders asked them to sign a new statement of principles in an effort to tighten up its ranks. Council Members Erik Bottcher, Keith Powers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer."  It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor

Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and DOC

This week, controversy engulfed the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, of which I am a member. At issue: the caucus’ decision to tighten itself up from a label anyone can claim regardless of their policy positions, their record as legislators, or even their attendance at caucus meetings – into a coherent political unit based on shared beliefs. Several of my colleagues who don’t share one of these beliefs, that we should “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction,” understandably chose to leave the caucus.
multihousingnews.com

Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk

From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats

NYC’s Mixxy Mayor, Eric Adams, is again picking a fight with “Woke” Democrats. Adams double-downed on his initial remarks while directing criticism toward the New York City Council members. Following President Biden’s State of The Union address to the nation, Adams appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning. The Mayor, who doesn’t miss an event […] The post Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

10 ICONIC New York City Restaurants Every New Yorker Needs to Try

Visiting the Big Apple and wondering about the most iconic restaurants in New York City restaurants you can’t afford to miss? I was in your shoes once too, before moving to NYC six years ago. I can attest that your search is worthwhile, because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a proper (and unforgettable) meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

