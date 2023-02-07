ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Council progressive schism and a cannabis crackdown

One one of the coldest nights of the year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hunkered down in the newly opened emergency shelter for asylum-seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs and homeless advocate Shams DaBaron joined him – the three men sleeping on cots alongside other migrants staying in the center. It was a spur of the moment visit – one left off of the mayor’s public schedule and on the heels of a group of migrants’ resistance to moving from a Midtown hotel to the new location. “I would never ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself,” Adams said in a statement the next day. Read on for more of this week’s biggest news.
Opinion: Reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and DOC

This week, controversy engulfed the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, of which I am a member. At issue: the caucus’ decision to tighten itself up from a label anyone can claim regardless of their policy positions, their record as legislators, or even their attendance at caucus meetings – into a coherent political unit based on shared beliefs. Several of my colleagues who don’t share one of these beliefs, that we should “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction,” understandably chose to leave the caucus.
Fifteen council members leave the Progressive Caucus

Will the word “progressive” finally mean something in New York City?. Fifteen City Council Members chose not to stay in the Progressive Caucus after leaders asked them to sign a new statement of principles in an effort to tighten up its ranks. Council Members Erik Bottcher, Keith Powers,...
Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest

New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
Being the city’s social services commissioner is a hard job. And Gary Jenkins is leaving at a particularly difficult time.

It’s not an easy job to head New York City’s Department of Social Services. Ask any of the former commissioners. It’s an agency tasked with combating some of the city’s most challenging issues, like homelessness, poverty, the allocation of food stamps, and – recently – supporting the influx of asylum-seekers.
Commentary: New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina’s war on oversight

Simmering tension between the New York City Department of Correction and its oversight body, the Board of Correction, erupted last month after the board released a statement decrying how the department limited the board’s previously unfettered access to the DOC’s video database. The policy change came after the board provided entire investigative files as well as unflattering video from inside jails to journalists via freedom of information law requests. Several media outlets rushed to claim their coverage prompted the change.
